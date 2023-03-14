First Pixel 8 Pro renders leak, revealing a welcome change to the display

What you need to know

The design of the Google Pixel 8 Pro has just been revealed in newly leaked renders.

The renders reveal a flat display with relatively small bezels and a single cutout for all three rear cameras.

The Pixel 8 series may likely be shown off at Google I/O 2023 before launching later this year.

Apparently today is the day for Pixel leaks, as the first renders of the Pixel 8 Pro have just been revealed, showing off a few design differences from the Pixel 7 series.

SmartPrix posted the renders in collaboration with OnLeaks. The biggest difference we notice on the Pixel 8 Pro is the display, which appears now to be a flat panel instead of a curved one. Fans of flat displays can probably rejoice, although those that prefer curved ones will likely not be too happy about the change to Google's next top-end flagship.

The bezels also look quite small, except for the slightly larger chin at the bottom, and the corners have apparently been rounded to give the phone a smaller size. The display will apparently measure somewhere in the ballpark of 6.52 inches, which is a bit smaller than the 6.7-inch panel on the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro dimensions will apparently be 162.6×76.5×8.7mm, with the camera housing bringing the thickness to 12mm.

(Image credit: Smartprix, OnLeaks)

(Image credit: Smartprix, OnLeaks)

On the back, the camera housing is also a bit different. While the camera visor remains, the cutout for the cameras changes slightly. Instead of two separate cutouts for the three cameras like on the Pixel 7 Pro, all three sensors are now part of one cutout. Next to the cameras is a flash unit and a mysterious sensor underneath. It appears too large to be a mic, so it likely has some type of imaging function, but for now, it remains unknown.

(Image credit: Smartprix, OnLeaks)

Not much is known about the Pixel 8 series other than the rumored codenames: "shiba" and "husky" for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, respectively. The phones will likely be powered by a new Tensor G3 chipset based on a Samsung Exynos processor.

The phones are also rumored to take advantage of an updated camera sensor, utilizing the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 with support for staggered HDR for better dynamic range.

The phones will likely be launched later this year. However, in typical Google fashion, the phones could first be teased at Google I/O 2023, which takes place on May 10. This is also when the company is expected to launch the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a, and it would give the company a few months to hype up the Pixel 8 ahead of its launch.