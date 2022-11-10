Google's Tensor G3 chip will allegedly be co-developed with Samsung again

What you need to know

Google's Tensor chip debuted with the Pixel 6 series last year. The successor, Tensor G2, made it to the Pixel 7 series with several performance improvements. The chipsets have always been co-developed by Samsung to take on the competition dominated by Qualcomm and MediaTek. A new report now hints at the possible Tensor G3 chipset that will likely power the next-gen Pixel 8 series, which will also be co-developed by Samsung.

According to WinFuture, Google is working on two new Pixel devices for next year, reportedly codenamed "Shiba" and "Husky." At the same time, the report implies that it is still speculative whether the said devices are indeed next year's Pixel smartphones. But what's affirmative is the fact that they are using a new SoC and the expected configuration of the said devices corroborates it furthermore.

These new devices will run on Android 14 and next-gen Tensor chip co-developed by Google and Samsung. The new chip is said to be in the works and is codenamed "Zuma." While the details on the new chipset are still speculative, the WinFuture report says that it will use the same modem as seen on the Tensor G2.

It means the said SoC incorporates the 5G G5300 modem developed by Samsung. It is further believed to be the same one included on Samsung's upcoming Exynos 2300 SoC. Since it is co-developed by Google, users can expect all the Artificial Integelliance and Machine Learning prowess which we have witnessed on recent Pixel devices like the Pixel 7.

Additional details surfaced about these upcoming "Shiba" and "Husky" devices. The former is said to be featuring a Full HD resolution of 2268x1080. And the latter equips a better display portraying 2822x1344 pixels resolution. Both models are believed to feature at least 12GB of RAM, which is a promising parameter. But as these devices are still quite a ways into the future, take the news with a grain of salt for now.

As mentioned earlier, the codenamed devices could or could not be the alleged Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro devices, as the report concludes that it is purely based on speculation.

Nevertheless, these are still interesting details, and the alleged SoC might make its way to Pixel devices to take on the best Android smartphones that start coming within a couple of months as we venture into 2024.