A new leak revealed the alleged prices of Google's next flagship lineup.

It claims that the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will see a $100 price hike this time around, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may drop to $1,600.

The Pixel line (standard Pixel, two Pro models, and one foldable) will allegedly remain the same until 2028.

The Google Pixel A-series will also be sold at the same price, $499 through 2028.

Google Pixel 10 series rumors have been popping up a lot lately, with official renders and specs leaking way ahead of time. But the latest leak comes from “sources familiar with Google’s plans," both for the Pixel 10 model and the phones to come in the future.

A lengthy report by Android Headlines claims that some models' pricing will change every year for the Google Pixel flagship series, while the others will stay at the same price point, at least until 2028.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

To start, the publication claims that the next flagship model, the Pixel 10 series, will see some price changes. While the standard and smaller Pro models will hold the same prices from the previous year, it looks like the Pixel Pro XL will see a $ $100 price bump. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will allegedly get a $200 reduction in its price, bringing its price tag to $1600, which is in line with a previous rumor we spotted earlier this month.

Next up is the A-series, or Google's budget devices. Android Headlines claims that the Pixel 10a will be sold at the same $499 price point as the Pixel 9a. Furthermore, the company will reportedly stick to the same price until 2028 with the Pixel 12a.

Ultimately, it looks like Google has no plans to switch up its lineup any time soon, even though we feel future Pixel A and base Pixel models should be merged into one phone, bringing a device somewhere in the middle with the best of both worlds.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Thus, as for Google's flagship phone plans for the future, the report states that Google will stick to releasing a base model, two Pro phones, a foldable, and a budget device every single year up until 2028.

This contradicts some rumors that the tech giant would let go of the smaller Pro model sometime in the future. However, according to Android Headlines, this won't happen at least for the next three years.

Lastly, sources privy to Google's plans told the publication that as the years go by, Google's foldables will also start getting cheaper. “The Pixel Fold model will actually drop in price by the time we get to 2028," Android Headlines stated. It further goes to say that the 2027 Pixel Pro Fold model will see a lower price point of $1500, as the news site assumes Google could be using less expensive hardware for these phones.

However, these are still leaks and are subject to a lot of changes in the future. Considering U.S. tariffs are at play even when it comes to electronics, it is hard to say how many of these claims are actually true.

In a separate Reddit post, someone from Android Headlines said that they've seen the pricing for Pixel 10, 11, 12, and 13 series, but “it’s all subject to change” and that “everything is a rumor until the company announces it lol.”