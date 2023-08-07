Pixel 8 colors and storage options leak ahead of fall reveal

What you need to know

Alleged retailer data suggests the Pixel 8 will feature 128GB and 256GB storage variations.

The Pixel 8 Pro's rumors double down on 128GB and 256GB variations while also tossing in the chance of a 512GB option.

A previous leak spoke on the 8 Pro's rumored 4,950mAh battery and triple camera array.

We're not far from the autumn months now, and more rumors are beginning to spread about the Pixel 8 series' possible colors and storage variations.

German publication WinFuture cites alleged local retailer data by saying the Pixel 8 may feature 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants. It's rumored that the storage sizes could contribute to Google offering the base Pixel 8 at a "fairly low" price., which may explain why Google isn't opting for a 256GB base model like what is becoming standard on more flagship phones lately.

The larger Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to feature 128GB and 256GB of internal storage, as well as a 512GB option.

The supposed retailer data also spilled some details regarding the colorway options for both devices. Beginning with the series' base model, consumers may find Licorice, Peony, and Haze. It adds that Google may then look to provide the Pixel 8 Pro in Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky.

Lastly, while there were no details to speak of in regard to the possible pricing of the upcoming series, WinFuture suggests the devices may see a slight pricing increase — and this isn't our first time hearing this. It was rumored nearly a month ago that the 8 Pro will likely cost $50 more than its predecessor.

Some of what we're learning here was discussed back in July when a leak allegedly spilled the tea on the Pixel 8 Pro's specifications. The rumors today double down on the 128GB and 256GB storage variants while also tossing in the larger 512GB option. Furthermore, internally, it was suggested the device could contain a 4,950mAh battery with 27W fast charging capabilities.

The 8 Pro was rumored to provide a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display, a size in line with the Pixel 7 Pro. The phone may deliver a 50MP primary lens paired with a 64MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 48MP telephoto sensor.

Another leak detailed the device's mysterious sensor on its rear camera shelf, which is the 8 Pro's temperature sensor for personal wellbeing.

We are still expecting the Pixel 8 series to launch this fall — possibly in October — which would stick closely to Google's previous behavior with phone releases.