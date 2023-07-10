New Pixel 8 leak hints at its pricing slightly higher than the Pixel 7

What you need to know

The Pixel 8 could get more expensive than the Pixel 7.

A new leak shares the alleged specs and pricing of the Pixel 8.

It would cost $50 more and feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for the first time.

The Google Pixel 8 series is the most awaited smartphone that will be seen later this year in October. Thanks to the leaked renders and specs, we clearly understand what to expect from these devices. A new leak (via Android Authority) points out the alleged pricing of the Pixel 8.

According to reliable tipster Yogesh Brar, the Pixel 8 is implied to be priced at $649 this year for the base variant, followed by $699 for the higher storage variant. This makes the vanilla Pixel 8 cost $50 more than the previous model, Pixel 7, launched at $599 for the entry-level variant.

Google Pixel 8- 6.17" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz- Google Tensor G3 SoC- 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage- Camera: 50MP (GN2) (OIS) + 12MP UW- Selfie: 11MP- Android 14- Ultrasonic FP- 4,485mah battery, 24W wired/ 12W wirelessLaunch: Early OctoberPrice: $649/699July 10, 2023 See more

Brar further shared the expected specifications of the device alongside the pricing. For the alleged price, the Pixel 8 will be shipping with a 6.1-inch OLED display backed with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, first for the standard variant. It corroborates with the previous display leak of the Pixel 8 series.

While it is evident that the Pixel 8 will likely ship with Google's Tensor G3, the next iteration, tipster hints it will be backed by 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage.

Previous leaks had hinted at camera improvements coming with the Pixel 8 models. Tipster also backs it as we might see the implementation of Samsung's 50MP GN 2 primary sensor aided by a 12MP ultra wide lens from the predecessor models. The Pixel 8 could come with an 11MP selfie shooter on the front.

The other highlighted specs shared by Brar for the Pixel 8 include a 4,485mAh battery backed with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging. This also matches the earlier battery leak of both models, wherein it hinted at a bigger 4950mAh battery for the Pixel 8 Pro aided by 27W wired charging. The expected charging speeds are decent but not on par with some of the best Android phones.

The previous renders of the Pixel 8 revealed a new design and slightly smaller form factor than the previous model. It certainly looks interesting. In fact, both models will feature reduced form factors while the displays are still significantly bigger and not curved.

Lastly, Brar says that the Pixel 8 will ship with Android 14 out of the box, and for authentication, it will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as opposed to optical ones from the previous Pixel models.