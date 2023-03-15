Google Pixel 8 renders reveal a smaller form factor than the Pixel 7

What you need to know

Google Pixel 8 renders are now leaked that reveal its design and display.

The display is said to measure significantly smaller than last year's model but has thinner bezels.

The leaked renders further showcase a dual rear camera setup on the Pixel 8.

Yesterday, we witnessed how the Pixel 8 Pro would look like, thanks to the renders leaked by OnLeaks. Today, the tipster is back with its sibling Pixel 8 renders that show us what to expect next flagship phone from Google.

OnLeaks, this time, has collaborated with MySmartPrice to showcase alleged Pixel 8 renders. We will likely see the same design elements as seen in the Pixel 8 Pro renders, with more rounded corners and thinner bezels that make the screen look more prominent, which is instantly noticeable with the Pixel 8's smaller form factor.

The tipster further points out that the Pixel 8 is likely to have a 5.8-inch display, significantly smaller than the 6.3-inch display on the Pixel 7. As mentioned above, the display accompanied by thinner bezels might make the Pixel 8 more compact and easy to use one-handedly this year, possibly making it the best small phone on the market this year.

Aside from the display, the device is said to measure roughly 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, making it 12mm thick if we include the camera module as well.

The renders of the Pixel 8 Pro indicated a telephoto camera apart from the other two lenses, which might not be the case with the Pixel 8, as the renders imply a dual camera setup. Like the predecessor, we would see a single camera cutout aided by LED flash right next to it, although the mysterious sensor on the 8 Pro doesn't appear to be present here.

These current Pixel 8 renders and the Pixel 8 Pro images from yesterday indicate we could see notably smaller Pixel devices this year. The Pixel 8 is rumored to be codenamed "shiba" and will likely be powered by Google's next-gen Tensor G3 chipset, developed by Samsung.

Both Pixel 8 series phones are expected to be showcased at Google I/O 2023, next to the launch of Pixel 7a and the much-awaited Google Pixel Fold. For now, these renders are all we have to give us an idea of what to anticipate from Google's upcoming Android flagship devices.