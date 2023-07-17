Pixel 8 Pro leak details alleged full specs ahead of Google

What you need to know

Pixel 8 Pro specifications leak point toward an upgraded 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display.

Camera leaks have remained consistent with the recent round suggesting a triple array with a 50MP primary lens, a 64MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens.

A temperature sensor is expected for the Pixel 8 Pro, letting users gauge their internal temperature to asses a possible fever.

As move ever close to the autumn months, we're beginning to hear rumors circle about Google's next flagship Pro model's specifications.

The leaks involving the Pixel 8 Pro were tweeted by Yogesh Brar and start with its supposed 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display. For performance, the leak states the 8 Pro will contain Google's own Tensor G3 chipset alongside a Titan chip for enhanced phone security.

It's rumored that the Pixel 8 Pro's rear triple camera shelf will house a 50MP primary lens with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 64MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto sensor. The front punch-hole selfie camera is rumored to come in at 11MP.

Internally, the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to deliver 12GB of RAM for both its 128GB and 256GB storage variants. A 4,950mAh battery is rumored, as well, with faster 27W wired charging capabilities.

Android 14 (as expected) is rumored to be its software out of the box, alongside a temperature sensor and Ultrasonic FP.

Lastly, the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to launch in October. This timeframe would keep things pretty much consistent with Google's recent phone launch cadence.

A pretty substantial leak from May detailed what we now know to be the Pixel 8 Pro's temperature sensor. The since-deleted video explained that users would be able to use the device's sensor, nestled below its LED flash, to assess their temperature by moving the phone across their forehead.

The current rumors involving the Pixel 8 Pro's cameras mirror what we've heard previously about its potential upgrades over the Pixel 7 Pro. Not only are the rumored numbers consistent, but the upgraded primary camera may utilize the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor. Additionally, it was rumored that the stronger ultra-wide angle lens would contain the Sony IMX787 sensor over the older Sony IMX385.

The proposed battery specs are also similar to what we've seen before. Those leaks also touched on its potential wireless charging capabilities, stating users may find 24W in that regard.

A specification leak involving the Pixel 8 Pro comes a week after rumors swirled about the base Pixel 8 model. Those rumors speculate the base model may cost a little more than last year's while also detailing some potential camera improvements for the device.