What you need to know

Oura is announcing a huge overhaul of its Activity features in its app for users.

The company is initially improving the accuracy of its step counter and Active Calories Burned, giving users a might insightful daily overview.

Additionally, the Oura app is extending its activity tracker to truly encompass all hours of the day, including hours from 12 am to 4 am.

Oura is preparing a nice set of updates for its fitness-focused features within the app.

Many Oura users are familiar with its slew of Activity features in the Oura app. According to a press release, the company says those features are in for a major overhaul. Metric/statistical accuracy is incredibly important when it comes to understanding your fitness, and that's where things begin.

In the app, Oura states your step counts should be more accurate. The company says the app will forgo estimating your steps through "generic movements." Instead, the Oura app will more closely mirror the behavior of a pedometer, as well as machine learning for a more realistic step count. So, be ready to grab your Oura Ring 4 and get moving.

Moreover, Oura is improving the accuracy of Active Calories Burned, thanks to better heart rate monitoring. To be specific, Oura states the app's display of how many calories you've burned will factor in the intensity of your heartbeat. This will particularly come into play during exercises.

These features are rolling out to members globally.

Metrics, Activities, & More

(Image credit: Oura)

There are a few smaller refinements for the Oura app's behavior, like All-Day activity tracking. The post says users will now see more insightful data regarding their movements and activities throughout the entire day (including things done between 12 am and 4 am). Additionally, if something isn't right, users can add/edit activities in the Oura app and the program will "automatically adjust" older Readiness and Activity Scores.

Oura details the inclusion of your heart rate from partner apps like Google Health Connect and HealthKit.

Speaking of automatic detection, Oura is adding more movement data, like running splits, via its updated fitness metrics. The company highlights the app's new ability to show more detailed run and walk information.

Active Minutes picks up a new Trend view, which will hopefully give users a more insightful overview of their daily, weekly, and monthly activities. Oura's updated fitness metrics and Trend view will arrive "later this summer" on Android. The other features, All-Day Activities, improved automatic activity detection, heart rate from partners integration, and add/edit activities are available today (May 21) for all users.

More Partners

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

While Oura is incorporating your heart rate from partners like Google and HealthKit, there's more in store that expands your horizons.

The company states the Oura app will also integrate statics about you with other apps like CorePower Yoga. Starting May 21, Oura members will be able to see their sleep, heart rate, stress and Readiness data inside the CorePower Yoga app. Moreover, those using the yoga app and Oura will find a 15 percent off an All-Access CorePower membership once this rolls out.

Oura app will also integrate with The Sculpt Society on May 21, too. The Readiness score from Oura will hop over, giving users tailor-made workout suggestions based on your energy levels. Also, to celebrate, Oura members will receive 50 percent off their first two months of the TSS app using the code “OURA” at checkout.

Tomorrow packs even more as Oura says it's analytics will hop over into Open. The Open app will provide users with "personalized" recovery rituals based on your Sleep Score. Lastly, Technogym will be able to utilize your HRV, resting heart rate, and sleep patterns from the Oura app. These stats will work into Technogym's Wellness Passport.