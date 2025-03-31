What you need to know

The new Oura Advisor feature is coming out of Oura Labs and landing as a permanent fixture in the app.

It will provide customized coaching and personalized recommendations based on the user's health trends.

Oura Advisor will be able to "think" when the user isn't active and will have access to "Memories,” which will allow the AI-powered advisor to look through past user behaviors and patterns.

This feature will allow the smart ring to "better understand and support users' health goals."

Starting today (Mar. 31), Oura will roll out its new AI-powered feature to users globally. The company is calling this feature the "Oura Advisor," a digital assistant designed to help users better understand their health goals. This feature was in the testing phase for most of last year when the company announced that users would be able to take it for a spin via Oura Labs.

Now, Oura tells Android Central that all Android and iOS users will see the Oura Advisor pop-up on their apps. This will empower users to stay on track with their health goals, giving them "personalized insights, recommendations, and encouragement."

Oura added that this advisor is less of a feature and more of a coach to the smart ring wearer. It wants people to think of the Oura Advisor as their trainer that they can carry in their pockets.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Once this digital coach is summoned, it will tell you what your health stats look like and give you personalized recommendations on what kind of activities you should focus on. It has the power to look through various health parameters to give users "tailored" lifestyle changes so that they can improve their sleep, stay calmer in stressful situations, and optimize their overall physical and mental health.

What's more, is that the Oura Advisor will give you these recommendations in a "coherent guidance storyline" that connects different pieces of advice into a story that's easy to follow along.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Additionally, since the Oura Advisor is a conversational chatbot, its tone is also dynamic — this means your digital coach could take a supportive, mentoring, or even goal-oriented tone. "It adjusts based on the user's chosen tonality, affecting the conversation's perspective while maintaining empathy and core values," Oura added.

This AI chatbot can "think" independently about you even when you're inactive, so it can give you more relevant advice when you engage with it. While it's doing its thinking, the Oura Advisor will look through different user trends and data, as it has access to something called “Memories.”

Oura explains that these Memories allow it "to retain and reference context from past conversations and make long-term connections about user behaviors and patterns."

(Image credit: Oura)

According to data collected during the test run of the Oura Advisor, the company reports that over 60% of users interacted with the digital coach multiple times a week, with 20% using it daily and 56% reporting that the Oura Advisor helped turn insights into actions with health benefits.

Essentially, with the integration of AI, the Oura Advisor aims to help users better understand their Oura Ring's data and trends, which will "empower them to take control of their health and well-being," the ring maker added.

Elsewhere, Oura is partnering with more retailers to make the latest Oura Ring accessible to more people. Last week, the company announced that the smart ring will debut on Costco's website and will be available to Costco Members in sizes four through 15 and in gold, silver, and black.