Walmart's Labor Day sale cuts $350 OFF this premium Garmin watch for a limited time
The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar with the Sapphire edition build—just $550 for Labor Day.
Many great smartwatch deals have been known to pop up around Labor Day and several other holidays. For example, Walmart has slashed $350 off the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar watch as part of its Labor Day sale.
This edition of the fitness watch features a titanium bezel and sapphire crystal lens, multi-band GPS and GNSS systems, a built-in LED light, and solar charging that can net users up to 122 hours of battery life, depending on what mode they use.
It also sports a large, bright 2.1-inch display, over 30 built-in fitness and sports apps, and options for either physical button controls or touchscreen control. It comes with the same user-friendly OS as is included on most Garmin watches, though it also includes physical buttons in addition to offering basic touchscreen controls.
- Need something else? Check out these other Labor Day deals at Walmart
Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: $899.99 $549.99 for Walmart's Labor Day Sale
Just days ahead of Labor Day, Walmart is offering $350 off the Sapphire edition of the Garmin Fenix 7X, bringing the price down to just $550. With up to 122 hours of battery in GPS mode when using solar charging, this smartwatch is great for multi-day backpacking and hiking excursions, camping, and more.
✅Recommended if: you're looking for a powerful solar watch with long battery life and a multi-band GPS; you want a smartwatch with a wide range of features, including topographical maps, heart rate, and sleep monitoring; you prefer a watch that's more comfortable for larger wrists.
❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather save money going for a basic fitness tracker instead of a more robust GPS watch; you need something with voice assistant compatibility; you'd prefer something with a more stylish aesthetic than sporty.
Like many of the best Garmin smartwatches, the Fenix 7X Solar offers a wide range of fitness and health modes, advanced training programs, and a good-looking touchscreen display. The Sapphire edition also includes sapphire crystal lens, titanium bezel, an LED flashlight, and the powerful solar charging that can offer up to 122 hours of battery in GPS mode, 89 hours when used indoors, or up to 37 days when solar charging in smartwatch mode.
As for fitness features, it includes real-time stamina and endurance tracking, relative training status, advanced performance states, and over 30 built-in sports and fitness modes.
It also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth sensors, access to alternative GNSS systems such as Galileo and GLONASS, an optical heart rate sensor, along with a barometer, compass, altimeter, and pulse ox sensors.
Early Labor Day Sales — Quick Links
- Amazon: discounted headphones, dorm appliances, and more
- Best Buy: up to $250 off Chromebooks, tablets
- Walmart: major savings on Chromebooks, smart TVs
- Samsung: foldable phones, trade-in opportunities
- Lenovo: epic laptop sale, free shipping for students
- Dell: students get 10% off all back-to-school purchases
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering Apple, Android, and other tech companies and products since 2020. His work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, CleanTechnica, and many other publications. When he isn't covering tech, you can find him drinking coffee, spending time outside, or watching classic movies with his cats.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.