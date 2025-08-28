Walmart's Labor Day sale cuts $350 OFF this premium Garmin watch for a limited time

Many great smartwatch deals have been known to pop up around Labor Day and several other holidays. For example, Walmart has slashed $350 off the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar watch as part of its Labor Day sale.

This edition of the fitness watch features a titanium bezel and sapphire crystal lens, multi-band GPS and GNSS systems, a built-in LED light, and solar charging that can net users up to 122 hours of battery life, depending on what mode they use.

It also sports a large, bright 2.1-inch display, over 30 built-in fitness and sports apps, and options for either physical button controls or touchscreen control. It comes with the same user-friendly OS as is included on most Garmin watches, though it also includes physical buttons in addition to offering basic touchscreen controls.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: $899.99 $549.99 for Walmart's Labor Day Sale Just days ahead of Labor Day, Walmart is offering $350 off the Sapphire edition of the Garmin Fenix 7X, bringing the price down to just $550. With up to 122 hours of battery in GPS mode when using solar charging, this smartwatch is great for multi-day backpacking and hiking excursions, camping, and more.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a powerful solar watch with long battery life and a multi-band GPS; you want a smartwatch with a wide range of features, including topographical maps, heart rate, and sleep monitoring; you prefer a watch that's more comfortable for larger wrists.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather save money going for a basic fitness tracker instead of a more robust GPS watch; you need something with voice assistant compatibility; you'd prefer something with a more stylish aesthetic than sporty.

Like many of the best Garmin smartwatches, the Fenix 7X Solar offers a wide range of fitness and health modes, advanced training programs, and a good-looking touchscreen display. The Sapphire edition also includes sapphire crystal lens, titanium bezel, an LED flashlight, and the powerful solar charging that can offer up to 122 hours of battery in GPS mode, 89 hours when used indoors, or up to 37 days when solar charging in smartwatch mode.

As for fitness features, it includes real-time stamina and endurance tracking, relative training status, advanced performance states, and over 30 built-in sports and fitness modes.

It also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth sensors, access to alternative GNSS systems such as Galileo and GLONASS, an optical heart rate sensor, along with a barometer, compass, altimeter, and pulse ox sensors.