What you need to know

Yale announced its partnership with ADT to bring consumers the Assure Lock 2 Touch smart lock with Z-Wave 800 series.

Consumers will find fingerprint capabilities to lock/arm and unlock/disarm their smart lock with ease, as well as custom entry code creation for trusted people.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave 800 series is available today (Apr. 30) on ADT.com for $279.

Yale and ADT have partnered to bring a new wave of home security products to homeowners.

Yale, which specialized in smart home security, announced the partnership today (Apr. 30) in a press release. The company's vice president of technology alliances and IoT Business Development, Kevin Kraus, stated, "We’re proud to partner with ADT and the Z-Wave Alliance to bring the first-ever Z-Wave Credential Command Class lock to market."

The two companies' combined efforts work to bring consumers the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave 800 series, designed to offer a more comfortable home experience.

According to Yale, the Assure Lock 2 Touch is its first smart lock to feature "seamless" integration with the ADT+ base. Bringing flexibility and convenience is the Z-Wave 800's biometric capabilities, bringing fingerprint recognition directly on the lock. Moreover, the series features an "advanced" auto-lock/unlock function.

Additionally, the post states users can create "custom entry codes" for people they trust. The Assure Lock 2 Touch also features a traditional keyhole in case users require a more physical approach to entering their homes.

Partnered with ADT+

(Image credit: Yale)

ADT+ integration comes in to give users the ability to manage their smart lock "remotely" via its app. Yale's Kevin Kraus adds, "This collaboration has led to a truly innovative solution that delivers not only enhanced security but also unparalleled convenience for ADT homeowners.” ADT+ gives users the ability to control all of their connected smart home devices from a single place. Users can receive useful home alerts and view camera feeds.

The ADT+ app gives homeowners convenient management tools for their account, system test functions, and more.

What's more, the smart lock offers an extended range for control and reliability for users. Homeowners will also find the lock boasts a longer battery life, as well as its previously stated assortment of locking/unlocking methods.

Following the announcement, Yale states the Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave 800 series is available to purchase for $279. Users can find the smart lock on ADT.com.