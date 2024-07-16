This brand made a MagSafe phone case with a bottle opener. Why? Because it can

Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

An Australian phone accessory brand called Quad Lock has invented a curious MagSafe add-on, leaving me utterly confused but impressed at the same time. It's a part MagSafe ring, part stand, part bottle opener combo that can prop up your phone in lieu of a kickstand and pop open glass bottles when you need it.

I don't know if this is the smartest accessory I've ever seen or the dumbest. But then again, the lines between the two are sometimes very blurry. Call it what you will, but one thing's for sure: it is the most Aussie thing to have ever Aussed.

Jokes aside, this is a pretty nifty little thing, and it's not even that expensive. Since the Quad Lock MAG Phone Ring Stand and Bottle Opener rely on magnetism, you don't have to fumble around or stick the stand to your case via 3M glue forever. That destroys your phone case in the process, too.

The MAG Phone Ring Stand and Bottle Opener works as it should. You have a very strong metal ring at the back that does not budge. It stays upright at whatever angle you bend it and is a comfortingly strong grip.

Both the magnet and the heavy metal-and-plastic accessory are extremely robust and somewhat weighty in hand. The magnetic force is so strong that I found it to be stronger than any other MagSafe accessory I've used to date.

For such a strongly magnetic accessory, it's shockingly easy to pop the MAG Phone Ring Stand and Bottle Opener off. You do have to pull harder than other MagSafe accessories, but it doesn't feel scary because you can trust its strong build. It's not like a PopSocket that could very easily break if pulled on too hard. I'm speaking from experience, having broken my favorite MagSafe PopSocket doing exactly that in the past.

There is one minor and one major flaw with this ingenious MagSafe phone grip/stand/bottle opener thingamajig: because it needs to open bottles, the grip has a hollowed-out back with the metal bottle opener incorporated into the back. Now that's the part that fits into the phone and it is very bulky. Even if you were fine with the weight, which is drawback number one, there's a compatibility issue.

You need to buy Quad Lock's proprietary phone case that accommodates the thick MAG Phone Ring Stand and Bottle Opener in the back. The advantage that the MagSafe factor brought in was universal compatibility, but this big flaw wipes out that upside.

That being said, the Quad Lock MAG Case lineup isn't very expensive. Each case costs $39.99, although you have to buy the MAG Phone Ring Stand and Bottle Opener separately for $29.99. That said, I was taken aback by how nice the Quad Lock case was for my Pixel 8. It is a high-quality, sleek, matte black case with raised edges for extra drop protection and a sweet in-hand feel. You can customize the color of the MAG ring in the back if you want a splash of color.

As you would expect, the number of devices Quad Lock makes its cases for is pretty limited. Apple users get wide compatibility, but when it comes to Android brands, only Samsung and Google phones are supported.

Quad Lock also has a healthy ecosystem of other accessories if you'd like to go all in on the brand. There are loads of cool things like mounts and lanyards, especially proprietary add-ons that only fit into Quad Lock's MAG cases.

The good news is, if you don't want to be part of the ecosystem and just want the fancy bottle opener, you can just get a universal adapter. Kudos to Quad Lock for actually making one instead of gatekeeping such a silly but fun product. Mad respect for keeping the price affordable as well, selling the Quad Lock MAG Universal Adaptor for $19.99.

The Quad Lock MAG Universal Adaptor is much like any other MagSafe adapter ring for Android. There's an ultra-strong 3M VHB adhesive on the back that sticks to smooth surfaces made of metals and plastics. You can attach this adaptor to the back of your phone case and enjoy the Quad Lock MAG Phone Ring Stand and Bottle Opener just like you would with the first-party case. It's just that your device will get chunky and put on some weight.

Is it stupid or smart? I don't know. You tell me. But is the idea fun and functional? That I can confidently say it is. If you're looking for some fun accessories to buy during Prime Day, you should definitely throw this on your list.