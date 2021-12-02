Best stylus for Android phones and tablets Android Central 2021

The best tablets and large-screened smartphones are designed for you to use your fingers to navigate menus and screens, type, select, and more. But you can also use the best stylus for Android phones and tablets to do all of the above. A stylus offers better precision, particularly with tasks like coloring, jotting down digital notes, or selecting items in a detailed document or spreadsheet. They're beneficial for those with large hands, fingers, and/or thumbs who find it difficult to manipulate small text on the screen. The absolute best option for a Samsung Galaxy device is an S Pen Pro, but if you're looking for an alternative or have another tablet brand or smartphone, there are alternatives worth considering, too.

There's a big difference between a stylus and an S Pen

The best stylus for Android runs the gamut. If you own a Samsung Galaxy tablet, smartphone, laptop, or even the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable, you'll want to stick with Samsung's own very excellent S Pen Pro. We've rounded up many of the most common S Pens available for purchase if you need an extra or replacement one. Keep in mind that a universal stylus will work for the basic tasks on a Samsung mobile device, too, but you wouldn't get all the smart features that Samsung built into the S Pen Pro.

If you're looking for a stylus that's a jack-of-all-trades and designed to work with Android smartphones and tablets from other brands along with any of Apple's offerings, we'd recommend the Adonit Dash 4 or the KECOW Active Stylus Pen if you like the value of getting a bunch of replacement tips. The KECOW option works as an active and a capacitive stylus, so if you run out of charge you can just flip it and continue writing.

However, when it comes to price, especially if you want to buy a stylus for everyone in the family, or one to keep at home, at the office, in your briefcase, your travel bag, and your backpack, the homEdge Stylus Pen Set can't be beaten. You get 20 styluses for a super-low price, enough to share with the family, keep one accessible at all times, and maybe even have a few to give out as gifts or to keep as spares. And they are compatible with any device that has a capacitive touch screen. The only trade-off is accuracy, but that's what you get at this price.