The best tablets and large-screened smartphones are designed for you to use your fingers to navigate menus and screens, type, select, and more. But you can also use the best stylus for Android phones and tablets to do all of the above. A stylus offers better precision, particularly with tasks like coloring, jotting down digital notes, or selecting items in a detailed document or spreadsheet. They're beneficial for those with large hands, fingers, and/or thumbs who find it difficult to manipulate small text on the screen. The absolute best option for a Samsung Galaxy device is an S Pen Pro, but if you're looking for an alternative or have another tablet brand or smartphone, there are alternatives worth considering, too.
- Fine-point stylus: Adonit Dash 4
- Best S Pen to date: Samsung Galaxy S Pen Pro
- Best value: MEKO 2-in-1 Stylus Universal Touch Screen Pen
- Apple Pencil for Android: KECOW Active Stylus Pen
- S Pen for S21 Ultra exclusively: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen
- We've got some tips: Digiroot Universal Stylus (2-in-1) Disc Stylus Pen
- Most affordable option: Bargains Depot Stylus (2-pack)
- For Galaxy Note 20 series: Samsung Note 20 Replacement S Pen
- Ergonomic design: Evach Active Stylus Digital Pen
- Keep your Note 10 alive: Samsung Official Replacement S-Pen for Galaxy Note10, and Note10+
- Color your world: homEdge Stylus Pen Set
- For your Note 8: Samsung Note 8 S Pen
Fine-point stylus: Adonit Dash 4Staff Pick
This universal stylus for Android phones and tablets features a fine-tip point that mimics a paper-like drag. You can replace the nibs and top-up the charge via a unique wireless USB C dongle. With a 15 hour up time, this will last you through multiple drawing and note-taking sessions.
Best S Pen to date: Samsung Galaxy S Pen Pro
Samsung's latest foray into the world of writing tech for its phones and tablets is a smashing success. The S Pen Pro connects to a wide range of Galaxy devices and tablets and some Samsung laptops. Charging via USB C, the S Pen Pro touts a generous 16-day battery life. You can even locate it using Samsung's SmartThings app.
Best value: MEKO 2-in-1 Stylus Universal Touch Screen Pen
Available in eight colors, you get two capacitive styli, four replacement disc tips, and two fiber tips. There's no battery in there, though. Instead, the MEKO stylus relies purely on the transfer of electric charges from your body to the tip when interacting with the touch screen.
Apple Pencil for Android: KECOW Active Stylus Pen
Fashioned in the likeness of the iOS-exclusive Apple Pencil, this active stylus is very comfortable to use. Its shape resembles your average graphite pencil, but the overall look is very fancy. If the battery runs out, you can always turn it upside down and use it as a capacitive stylus, which is a fantastic backup.
S Pen for S21 Ultra exclusively: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first non-Note Samsung device to work with a stylus, and you can grab the premium S Pen in black with 4,096 pressure points to go perfectly with the smartphone. Unfortunately, this version only works with the S21 Ultra.
We've got some tips: Digiroot Universal Stylus (2-in-1) Disc Stylus Pen
The two predominant styles for universal stylus pens are fiber or disc tips, and this one offers three fiber and six discs. This option from Digiroot provides a more refined finish and a much more accurate nib for a capacitive stylus.
Most affordable option: Bargains Depot Stylus (2-pack)
College kids can scrap some change together to snag this 2-pack from Bargains Depot. This set of two capacitive styli comes with ten extra rubber tips. You get an additional wider nib on the tail-end that's hidden away under a cap.
For Galaxy Note 20 series: Samsung Note 20 Replacement S Pen
This is the replacement pen you should get for a replacement or extra S Pen to use with the old Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra models.
Ergonomic design: Evach Active Stylus Digital Pen
At the tip, a buffer unit provides more accuracy and control with this stylus that boasts an eight-hour battery life per charge.
Keep your Note 10 alive: Samsung Official Replacement S-Pen for Galaxy Note10, and Note10+
Get an official replacement S Pen for this year-old device, which comes in six color options to suit your style.
Color your world: homEdge Stylus Pen Set
Why settle for just one stylus when you could get an entire set with this package that comes with 20 of them in 10 colors. Of course, this one's a capacitive option, so it isn't as precise, but you get the advantage of not having to charge it.
For your Note 8: Samsung Note 8 S Pen
Lost or broke your Galaxy Note 8's S Pen? Don't replace your phone until you've tried this replacement S Pen from Samsung.
There's a big difference between a stylus and an S Pen
The best stylus for Android runs the gamut. If you own a Samsung Galaxy tablet, smartphone, laptop, or even the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable, you'll want to stick with Samsung's own very excellent S Pen Pro. We've rounded up many of the most common S Pens available for purchase if you need an extra or replacement one. Keep in mind that a universal stylus will work for the basic tasks on a Samsung mobile device, too, but you wouldn't get all the smart features that Samsung built into the S Pen Pro.
If you're looking for a stylus that's a jack-of-all-trades and designed to work with Android smartphones and tablets from other brands along with any of Apple's offerings, we'd recommend the Adonit Dash 4 or the KECOW Active Stylus Pen if you like the value of getting a bunch of replacement tips. The KECOW option works as an active and a capacitive stylus, so if you run out of charge you can just flip it and continue writing.
However, when it comes to price, especially if you want to buy a stylus for everyone in the family, or one to keep at home, at the office, in your briefcase, your travel bag, and your backpack, the homEdge Stylus Pen Set can't be beaten. You get 20 styluses for a super-low price, enough to share with the family, keep one accessible at all times, and maybe even have a few to give out as gifts or to keep as spares. And they are compatible with any device that has a capacitive touch screen. The only trade-off is accuracy, but that's what you get at this price.
