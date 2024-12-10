Google's stylus for the Pixel Tablet might still be on the horizon

What you need to know

Google had been developing the "Pixel Tablet Pen" with global certifications already underway before the Pixel Tablet 2 was canceled.

The pen was set to come in white and gray, matching the Pixel Tablet 2’s colors, and featured a button to open a note-taking app.

Designed to attach magnetically to an official keyboard (which was also canceled), the pen included Find My Device integration to help locate it if lost.

The Google Pixel Tablet’s USI 2.0 stylus support intrigued many at launch, but the absence of a first-party pen left users puzzled. Turns out, Google was developing its own Pixel Tablet Pen before quietly abandoning the project. Insider information shared with Android Authority now uncovers what could’ve been the Pixel Tablet's stylus.

According to reliable leaker Kamila Wojciechowska via Android Authority, Google had been working on an official stylus for the Pixel Tablet. The plan was to launch it alongside the much-anticipated Pixel Tablet 2—until that project was scrapped a few weeks back.

The Pen for Google Pixel Tablet (its official name), codenamed "bushukan" or "B80," was deep into development, with global certifications already in progress, per the report.

While the future of the Pixel Tablet Pen is still unclear, the latest leak has uncovered some interesting details about this accessory.

The Pixel Tablet Pen was set to come in two colors—white and gray—likely matching the Pixel Tablet 2’s color options. It also featured a handy button on top to quickly open a note-taking app.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Additionally, users could’ve easily written straight into text fields, and the device would’ve converted it into typed text on the fly with Gboard's handwriting recognition.

A video from Android Authority highlights the Pixel Tablet Pen’s basic stylus features. It was designed to magnetically attach to an official keyboard accessory—another project that got canceled. Plus, the pen had Find My Device integration, making it easy to track down if it got lost.

Even though the Pixel Tablet 2 was apparently canceled, Google is still all in on the original Pixel Tablet. Recent upgrades like VPN by Google are a strong indication of this commitment.

While the pen's design and features are interesting, they don’t seem to offer much more than existing USI 2.0 styluses.

Nonetheless, the leaked Pen for Google Pixel Tablet could be another cool addition for current tablet owners, especially with its color options matching the Hazel and Porcelain shades.