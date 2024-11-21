Google reportedly cancels development of future Pixel Tablet models

What you need to know

Rumors have surfaced, claiming Google has cancelled a future Pixel Tablet with the codename "Kiyomi."

Reports conflict as one claims this device is the Pixel Table 3 while another can allegedly "confirm" it's the Pixel Tablet 2 that's been abandoned.

The rumors are strange considering reports have surfaced about a supposed keyboard accessory for the Tablet 2 and more computer power for the Tablet 3.

Strange rumors have surfaced, suggesting Google has already dropped the idea of a future tablet release.

The rumors stem from a report by Android Headlines, which claims Google has abandoned the idea of a "Pixel Tablet 3." The publication claims that the company "made the decision last week" to discard project "Kiyomi."

Supposed sources close to the matter "confirmed" that Google has reassigned the Pixel Tablet 3 team to other areas within the company.

Strangely, a more recent report by Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority) states Google might have actually canceled its Pixel Tablet 2. Rahman's alleged evidence is that the rumored "Kiyomi" codename belongs to the second-gen tablet, not the future third-gen. Moreover, it seems that Google was in the beginning stages of the Pixel Tablet 2 with only whispers and ideas for a Tablet 3, which hadn't yet started its development cycle.

Rumors claim Google was working to bring Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity to the Kiyomi-codenamed Pixel Tablet 2. Additionally, Rahman reiterates previous findings that suggest Kiyomi would've debuted with the Tensor G4 while the Pixel Tablet 3 would (likely) have the G6. More importantly, Rahman claims Google is moving away from a Tablet 2 over concerns that it won't "sell very well."

With rumors surfacing from two different areas, it's wise to take what's been said with caution. Android Central has reached out to Google for more information about this future Pixel Tablet cancellation. We will update this article when we hear back.

What's more, Rahman states a "Pixel Tablet 3" could still happen in some capacity. It remains to be seen what name it arrives with and what goodies it could bring.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Cancellation rumors about either device are strange, especially considering rumors of progress surfaced about them recently. The Pixel Tablet 2 was reportedly entering its prototyping stage with a valuable accessory: a keyboard. The accessory was rumored to arrive as a "keyboard cover," meaning it would keep the tablet's display safe when transporting and used to prop it up when typing.

Elsewhere, rumors claimed the Pixel Tablet 2's design was similar to the original device from 2023.

Speculation about a potential Pixel Tablet 3 claimed Google was giving it more computer-like power. The company was allegedly looking ahead to the tablet to provide it with a second USB-C port. The report stated the port would support DisplayPort output with the USB 3.2 standard. With such support, the Pixel Tablet 3 would support an additional external display, making it easy for users to get some work done as if they were on a laptop.

However, with the way rumors are flying right now, it's hard to know which way Google is going until it states officially.