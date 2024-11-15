Google is reportedly prototyping the Pixel Tablet 2 with a valuable accessory

What you need to know

Rumors claim Google has started prototyping its "Pixel Tablet 2," which reportedly features a design close to the original.

Google has supposedly started prototyping its official "keyboard cover" accessory.

The company was rumored to have a keyboard and accessory in the works; however, nothing ever happened due to alleged "quality issues."

With the Pixel 9 series in our hands, all eyes turn to Google's next tablet (potentially) in 2025.

The latest rumors stem from Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority) and an unknown "Google source" who spoke about the Pixel Tablet 2's supposed design. The insider claims the tablet's "early prototypes" feature a design quite close to the original device from 2023. However, certain physical aspects like its camera have been shifted to the left alongside its power button.

Rumors suggest its display bezels could shrink, but this is seemingly restricted to the "top and bottom." The camera is reportedly receiving an upgrade, though it's unclear if this applies to the front and back.

Another rumor claims the Pixel Tablet 2 is being developed with a "keyboard cover" accessory. The keyboard allegedly attaches to the pogo pins on the tablet's back panel. Moreover, since rumors point toward it doubling as a "cover," speculation states it can "prop up" the tablet during use.

This accessory is supposedly in a prototyping stage so, hopefully, it arrives.

The post ends with speculation on the 2nd-gen Pixel Tablet, stating it could feature the Tensor G4 or the Tensor G5 SoC. Similarly, speculation claims it's a toss-up between Android 15 and 16 for its launch.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

We've been through this song and dance with the Pixel Tablet's supposed accessories since last year. Early rumors claimed Google had two more planned: a keyboard and a stylus. Neither of them saw the light of day. Those rumors surged when its re-release of the Pixel Tablet was just a theory, but nothing happened (again).

At the time, it was initially rumored that the accessories hadn't arrived because they "weren't ready." It seems Google had striking quality concerns with its in-house accessories. Rumors didn't expand on a potential stylus, so we're still in the dark.

In February, Google's Android 14 beta featured two codenames: "Clementine" and "Kiyomi." Both names were rumored to reference the Pixel Tablet 2 as the company has a history of using citrus-based fruits for its tablet. Speculation said Google could have a "Pixel Tablet Pro" in the works and potentially an OLED display upgrade over the O.G's LCD.