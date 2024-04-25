Rumored Pixel Tablet relaunch could finally bring long-awaited accessories

What you need to know

Rumors suggest Google is planning to "relaunch" the Pixel Tablet and finally debut its long-awaited accessories alongside it.

The Pixel Tablet will supposedly arrive without its charging speaker dock, likely bringing the device down in price.

A tipster states the device's stylus and keyboard will come separately and could cost around $107 each.

Rumors whisper that Google could look to "relaunch" the Pixel Tablet this year and finally give us those accessories we've been (not-so) patiently waiting for.

The rumor stems from MysteryLupin on X, who stated that Apple had conveniently "delayed" the launch of its new iPad until "three days before Google" relaunches its Pixel Tablet (via 9to5Google). Supposedly, the device's second debut will come without the charging speaker dock. Lupin adds consumers may find the Pixel Tablet available in Hazel and Porcelain colorways.

The other side deals with its accessories, as the tipster suggests Google will finally release its Pixel keyboard and stylus. Rumors allege that the pieces will cost €100 each.

They say there will be "no bundle" available for users to grab as the accessories will be sold separately.

Curiously, the supposed release timeframe is in May. Apple's upcoming event is on May 7, and if we're going by the rumor, Google's Pixel Tablet relaunch will be on Friday, May 10, meaning it'll come just a few days before I/O 2024 on May 14.

Of course, take this rumor with a grain of salt for now, as Google has yet to reveal details about a relaunch or official first-party Pixel Tablet keyboard and stylus accessories.

It's pure coincidence that Apple delayed their iPad launch to three days before Google will “relaunch” the Pixel Tablet (without dock) together with a Pen and Bluetooth Keyboard. Both will come for around €100 in Hazel and Porcelain🍊 https://t.co/7ZDT4DpPcdApril 24, 2024

We'd love for these rumors to be true, especially regarding the accessories, as rumors have teased them since last year. Remember: the Pixel Tablet launched with support for USI 2.0 stylus pens, but Google notably didn't provide its own version of the tool. Previous leaks unearthed the existence of a Google-made stylus and keyboard within the Pixel Retail Demo app.

Additionally, it was speculated that Google's Pixel Tablet should've come out sooner but was delayed due to the development of its accessories.

In other news, alleged Pixel Tablet 2's codenames were spotted in February. The discovery of "Clementine" and "Kiyomi" put the possibility of a "Pro" model in contention. Perhaps the idea of Google re-releasing the original tablet before I/O 2024 makes sense. It leaves the main event open for the Pixel Tablet 2, which could make its debut during the event, similar to its predecessor last year.

We're only two weeks away from knowing for sure.