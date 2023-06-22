New Pixel Tablet accessories may be on the way, and we can't wait

What you need to know

A new discovery gives another teaser at a potential Google-made stylus and keyboard for the Pixel Tablet.

A developer made the discovery after looking through the code for the recent Pixel Retail Demo app version.

Previous rumors suggested Google's stylus and keyboard are "still in development."

Google's new Android tablet just launched, but it missed out on a couple of key accessories users probably would've enjoyed. Yet, despite a keyboard and stylus not being included with the Pixel Tablet, a discovery made by developer Pratyush seemed to have unearthed the existence of such items (via Android Authority).

Allegedly, while perusing through the factory images of the latest Pixel Retail Demo app version, the developer discovered strings in the code labeled "Keyboard for Pixel Tablet" and "Pen for Pixel Tablet."

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Unfortunately, that's about all the information we have on these items. Further digging through the app's latest code has not detailed potential pricing or anything more exciting.

It's worth remembering that the Pixel Tablet launched with support for USI 2.0 stylus pens for its 11-inch LCD, 120Hz refresh rate display. A teaser like this within Google's code revealing the possibility of a stylus pen on the way isn't too surprising, although it was a little disappointing that the tablet didn't launch with the whole package.

However, this isn't our first time hearing that a Google-made stylus and keyboard could be on the way for the device. Well-known Twitter leaker Kamila Wojciechowska previously claimed that the development of the stylus and keyboard for the Pixel Tablet was still ongoing (albeit a bit slow). It makes one wonder what sort of troubles Google encountered trying to craft its own stylus and keyboard for its Android tablet.

If the recent discovery teases a Google-made stylus and keyboard, has development picked up, and we're just a little closer to a full reveal and market launch? Maybe. But, for now, let's not hold our breath. Also, even though Google hasn't released its own stylus and keyboard doesn't mean that some of the best Pixel Tablet accessories won't hold you over in the meantime.

If we don't hear anything in the near future, perhaps Google will wait for its fall event, where it will launch the new Pixel 8 series.