Pixel Tablet could have two more accessories on the way

What you need to know

The Pixel Tablet may have an official stylus and keyboard on the way.

Apparently, both accessories are still deep in development and there is no word on when consumers can expect them.

The Pixel Tablet supports USI 2.0 styluses and comes with its own case and charging dock.

The Google Pixel Tablet's long build-up seems to be a part of a bigger narrative involving its internal development process.

Twitter leaker Kamila Wojciechowska posted some information regarding some additional accessories consumers have yet to see. Allegedly, Google is still working on bringing an official stylus and a keyboard for the Pixel Tablet. Additionally, it looks like both the accessories and the long wait time for the company's re-entry to tablets were due to internal delays.

According to Wojciechowska, Google delayed the Pixel Tablet because "it wasn't ready" and it's apparently "still not finished now," in accordance to its missing accessories.

im not too surprised, they delayed the tablet a whole year because it wasnt ready and its still not finished now (the situation is about the same in case of the stylus/keyboard, its still in development)May 29, 2023 See more

The Pixel Tablet is set to appear on shelves and in consumers' hands on June 20. We're a little less than a month away from seeing it with our own eyes but Wojciechowska didn't have much more to say about when those official accessories may appear for sale.

When the Pixel Tablet launched, it did so with support for USI 2.0 stylus pens on its 11-inch LCD, 120Hz refresh rate display. Currently, soon-to-be owners of a Pixel Tablet can use any stylus, so long as it is USI 2.0, with the Pixel Tablet. However, it's this fact that leaves us a little curious: why is Google so slow with producing an official stylus for its own tablet? The same can be stated in regard to its keyboard which is also slowly creeping along its development cycle.

Perhaps Google is stringing us along and we'll hear something during its fall event where we expect to see the Pixel 8. Only time will tell.

Regardless, for now, consumers only have two accessories to use alongside their Pixel Tablet: a case with a metal ring stand and its charging dock. Consumers can purchase the Pixel Tablet bundled with its charging dock but must purchase the case separately if they'd enjoy using the tablet from different angles or for video watching.