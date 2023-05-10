The Pixel Tablet is finally here for all your entertainment and multitasking needs

What you need to know

The Google Pixel Tablet has finally arrived after much anticipation.

The tablet delivers an 11-inch LCD display with Chromecast built directly into the device.

With its Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel Tablet can support multiple running apps, split-screen, and multitasking.

The Pixel Tablet starts at $499 with its charging dock included in Hazel, Porcelain, and in the U.S. only, Rose (preorders begin today).

The Google Pixel Tablet has had its day at the show, as its Google I/O 2023 showing gave us everything we needed to know. The new tablet has been highly anticipated after its teaser back in 2022, and today, the device is finally getting a proper launch.

The Pixel Tablet offers an 11-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate that also supports USI 2.0 stylus pens. Google states the display's brilliant colors and adaptive brightness further enhance the experience users can expect while streaming their favorite shows and movies through the Google TV app pre-loaded onto the tablet.

This tablet is also the first to come with Chromecast built into it. This means users can use their Pixel phones and cast their music or videos directly to the Pixel Tablet when docked, making it work like a smart home display.

Google has packed 50 apps onto the Pixel Tablet, so when you start it up, you'll have most of what you'll already need. The device is strong enough to run multiple apps at once thanks to split-screen use and multitasking optimizations in Android 13. This ability is backed by the Pixel Tablet's 8GB of RAM, and there are either 128 or 256GB USF 3.1 storage options available.

The strength to run so many apps at once can be attributed further to the Pixel Tablet's Tensor G2 chipset. This chip, the one users can also find in the Pixel 7 Pro, delivers Google AI, great streaming, and high-quality video calls while enabling exciting photo editing features like Magic Eraser. The chip is backed by a Titan M2 security coprocessor for an added layer of security for the tablet.

(Image credit: Google)

Powering the tablet is a 27W-hour battery that can deliver up to 12 hours of video streaming. The Pixel Tablet can charge via a USB-C cable (sold separately) or through the charging dock.

Speaking of the charging dock, this is quite a useful feature included with the purchase of a Pixel Tablet. The device's Charging Speaker Dock keeps your Pixel Tablet charged continuously, so when you're ready to go, just grab it. The charging dock doubles as a speaker for the tablet with rich bass and room-filling potential. If you're taking a video call, the Pixel Tablet's sound will go through the speaker dock instead of the device itself through Hub mode.

During those video calling sessions, or maybe even snapping a new background photo, the Pixel Tablet comes with a single 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Both cameras can record at 1080p with 30FPS, as well.

When docked, the Pixel Tablet aims to become an integral part of your smart home ecosystem. Google states that while the device is locked and docked, many of its features mirror that of a smart display such as the Nest Hub Max. The Pixel Tablet can turn into a digital photo frame to help you relive some good moments while also offering controls for your smart thermostat, lights, locks, and camera views.

And Google Assistant is ready and waiting at the sudden sound of "Hey, Google."

(Image credit: Google)

When you're not home, the Google Pixel Tablet's case may come in handy. It comes with a built-in metal ring stand which can be adjusted for different viewing angles for video streaming or getting a bit of work done for the day.

The company has partnered with Speck to bring about additional accessories for the Pixel Tablet and its protection with items such as a hard case with a kickstand, a folio-style case, and a screen protector.

The Pixel Tablet is made with a "unique nano-ceramic coating," which apparently feels similar to porcelain. Its soft matte look was crafted with over 30% recycled materials, and the aluminum in the enclosure is 100% recycled.

At just $499 with a charging dock included, the Pixel Tablet is a relative steal when compared to some of the best Android tablets on the market, especially those made by Samsung. Consumers can purchase the latest device in a few colorways such as Hazel, Porcelain, and, specifically, in the U.S., Rose.

Preorders for the Pixel Tablet begin today with it releasing in stores on June 20.

