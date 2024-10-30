Pixel Tablet 3 rumor makes it sound like a more useful laptop replacement

What you need to know

Rumors claim that Google is already looking ahead to the Pixel Tablet 3, which could debut with a second USB-C port.

The report states this port could support DisplayPort output and fall within the USB 3.2 standard.

The idea of a second port could help the Pixel Tablet's desktop experience, meaning users could attach an external display and (hopefully) a Pixel keyboard.

A new rumor is already skipping the Pixel Tablet 2 and looking toward the third edition.

According to a leak from Google's gChip division, Android Authority states the company wants to include a second USB-C port for the Pixel Tablet 3. This additional port is said to be designed for "tablet use only." The early rumor claims this connection will support DisplayPort output and fall within the USB 3.2 standard.

The publication speculates this could give users a speed of (roughly) 10Gbps, which is reportedly the most common (and cheapest) speed, per Tom's Hardware.

The long and short of it is that this second port could help streamline the Pixel Tablet 3's desktop-like experience.

In theory, the future tablet could support two screens via its two USB-C ports. However, the rumor alludes to support for an extra two "via daisy-chaining," taking this total up to four external displays.

The publication states Google might've solidified the existence of the dock mounting function for the Pixel Tablet 3 (or whatever its name will be). Supposedly, the pogo pins on the rear panel still exist, thus facilitating the assumption.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

These rumors could put this future Pixel Tablet into a more respectable light in terms of desktop usage. What's more, Google has been doubling its efforts to improve Desktop Mode, specifically, for Android 15. A find earlier this year during the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 showed the company's preparation for a new multi-window experience. The early preview highlighted a navigation bar at the top of the UI for apps in full-screen.

Of course, this is likely where Google's progress led it after it was first spotted working on bettering its Desktop mode in 2023.

Another curious aspect of this supposed second USB-C port for the Pixel Tablet 3 is the potential to attach an external display and (hopefully) a keyboard. Accessories for the Pixel Tablet have long since been rumored, but nothing has arrived. We're expecting a Pixel keyboard and stylus to complement the tablet. Google launched a Pixel Tablet without a charging speaker dock, but the company quickly shot down the idea of accessories.

The company stated in May, "at this time, we have no new accessories to announce."