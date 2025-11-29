Upgrade your drawing setup with the HUION Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) Drawing Tablet that's $70 off until Cyber Monday

published

Level up your digital drawing setup this holiday season with this fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal.

(Image credit: HUION)

When it comes to professional drawing tablets, HUION is the king. I have tested the Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) Drawing Tablet, and it's an excellent digital art and illustration companion for several reasons. You can use it with a computer or even your Android phone, which is a big plus. While it usually costs $269 at full price, this excellent Black Friday deal drives the price down to just $299 at Amazon.

HUION's Black Friday deal is ending on Cyber Monday, so you have plenty of time to check it out if you're thinking about upgrading your drawing setup. Don't take too long to make up your mind, though, because stock availability is another factor to think about, even if the deal is still live.

