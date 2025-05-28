What you need to know

Samsung plans to launch its XR headset sometime later this year, and a new leak reveals hardware specs of the device.

The headset could feature a Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chipset at its core, 16GB of RAM, and ship with Android 14 pre-installed.

The prominent tipster posted on the Geekbench page that showcased the model name and other system information.

Samsung's XR Headset has been showcased a few times, with the most recent appearance being at Google I/O, where the tech giant confirmed that Samsung will launch its Project Moohan "later this year."

A new leak has since surfaced, thanks to a prominent tipster, Abhishek Yadav, who posted a screenshot of Geekbench on X, showcasing alleged hardware specs of the wearable.

The screenshot of the listing shows the model number of the device, "SM-I610," and Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 as the processor powering the device. This is Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset, exclusively designed for XR experiences. The chip maker launched this chip last year, featuring Adreno GPUs that are specifically optimized for gaming and complex 3D environments, which display content at high refresh rates, like most mixed reality headsets.

Samsung's XR Project Moohan SM-I610 spotted on Geekbench with Adreno 740 GPU.Specifications🔳 6-cores at 2.36GHz🎮 Adreno 740 GPU (The Adreno 740 GPU is integrated with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but here it appears to be part of a different chipset/SoC.)🍭 Android 14-… pic.twitter.com/yfnxH45zRmMay 27, 2025

The chip sports six CPU cores clocked at 2.36GHz speeds and paired with the Adreno 740 GPU, for gaming, videos, and animation, similar to those found in some top-tier Android phones. The screenshot also showcased the single and multi-core scores of the device, which are 990 and 2,453, respectively.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the device will have 16GB of RAM storage and will run on Android 14 for Android XR.

Speaking of I/O, AC's Senior Editor Michael Hicks got to take Samung's XR headset for a spin. He said he enjoyed wearing the headset ,and it was pretty snug on him. While the exact weight of the device is unknown, "the headset felt well-balanced and securely strapped onto my head, thanks to the back knob," Hick explained.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As for the lens and display, rumors indicate that the headset uses Sony 4K micro-OLED displays with 3,552 × 3,840 resolution, 1,000-nit brightness at 20% power, 96% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 90 FPS.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's exactly as pixel-dense and colorful as you'd hope for. Some apps (like Maps Street View) can't live up to the resolution potential and appear a bit blurry, but when I watched 4K nature videos on YouTube, I could sink into the landscapes," Michael added. Lastly, we know that Samsung will integrate the latest smarts of Gemini within the headset, making the device more intuitive for users.