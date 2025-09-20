The Galaxy A36 5G is the perfect budget phone, and this carrier wants to give you one for FREE

Samsung's A Series is proof that you don't need to spend an arm and a leg to get a great Android phone experience. Starting at $279.99, the Galaxy A36 5G is one of the best cheap phones we've ever used, and thanks to the current promotion over at Total Wireless, you can actually get the device for free when you switch and add an eligible line to your account.

Owned and operated by Verizon, Total Wireless is a popular MVNO carrier that offers users a handful of unlimited plans that don't skimp on premium perks. Both the Total 5G Unlimited and Total 5G+ Unlimited plans will get you the free phone, no trade-in required, plus you'll get a free mobile hotspot and international coverage in nearly 200 countries worldwide. The plans start at $50 per month for a single line, but you can drop the price considerably by bringing the whole family along.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: $399.99 FREE with eligible line at Total Wireless If you want a great Samsung phone deal that won't break the bank, look no further than the Galaxy A36 5G. This device boasts a ton of flagship-level specs with years of software support, and Total Wireless will give you one for FREE when you add a line with the Total 5G Unlimited or Total 5G+ Unlimited plan. No trade-in required! Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want a cheap Samsung phone deal with a vibrant display, solid cameras, and long software support; you're looking to switch wireless carriers; you want an unlimited plan with great international coverage.

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current phone plan; you can afford a more-powerful phone; you need wireless charging support.

One of the best entries in Samsung's A series of cheap phones, the Galaxy A36 5G comes packed with a bunch of flagship-level specs that you rarely find in this price range. This model is slim and modern, with a vibrant 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus back panel, all protected by an IP67 water/dust resistance rating.

The phone also sports a versatile triple-camera system with a 50MP primary lens, and there's a reliable 5,000mAh battery that should easily clear two days on a single charge.

For performance, you're getting the still-solid Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which is a bit on the older side but still performs quite well in most use cases. Wrap it all up with six years of OS and security updates and you're looking at a pretty exceptional experience for the price.

Of course, cheap Android phones generally come with a few sacrifices, and the Samsung Galaxy A36 is no exception. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset might lag a bit if you do a lot of gaming or streaming on your phone, and you're only getting 128GB of base storage (with no ability to expand via microSD). The Galaxy A36 5G also ditches the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is one feature that previously helped Samsung's A series stand out from the crowd.

With that being said, the Galaxy A36 may not be a powerhouse, but it's a solid phone that's simply good at being a phone. No bells and whistles, just sturdy construction and performance where it counts. Pair this device with one of those excellent unlimited plans from Total Wireless and you're setting yourself up for success this fall.