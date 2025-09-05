Verizon says it will give you a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 FE with this new deal - so what's the catch?

These are uncertain times for Android users, full of scary words like "reciprocal tariffs" and "chip taxes", but that doesn't mean you can't still find excellent smartphone deals if you know where to look. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, for instance, was only just unveiled on September 4th, but you can already get the 'Fan Edition' phone for free by adding a line with an eligible data plan at Verizon.

Verizon's Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Ultimate plans will all land you the free Galaxy S25 FE, and the deal is available to both new and existing subscribers alike. The best part is that no trade-in is required, although if you do have an old phone to send in, Verizon is offering up to $649.99 of credit, just for kicks.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 128GB: $649.99 FREE with eligible data plan at Verizon Although the deal is somewhat buried on Verizon's website, new and existing subscribers can actually get a free Samsung Galaxy S25 FE when they add a line with the carrier's Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan. That's a pretty bold offer for a phone that was literally just unveiled earlier this week. Read more ▼

With a starting price of $649.99, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE isn't exactly a cheap Android phone, but it does offer a lot of bang for the buck and flagship-level specs at a lower cost than the rest of the Galaxy S25 series.

The Galaxy S25 FE features a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with IP68 water/dust resistance, plus a nice matte finish and aluminum side rails for a sleek look. Things are just as impressive under the hood, as the 'Fan Edition' Samsung phone also boasts an upgraded Exynos chipset, 8GB of RAM, and One UI 8 straight out of the box.

The phone also comes with a triple array camera system, much like the rest of the S25 lineup, with an upgraded 12MP front-facing camera that's perfect for taking selfies. Furthermore, the Galaxy S25 FE comes with a large 4,900mAh battery (that's a bigger battery than the Galaxy S25 Edge), all of the latest AI software tools, and seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Sure, the Galaxy S25 FE isn't a dramatic transformation over its predecessor, and it certainly isn't going to win any awards for revolutionizing performance, but it's a well-priced smartphone that's simply good at being a smartphone. That being said, it isn't that much cheaper than the standard Galaxy S25 or Google Pixel 10, so if you can find a good deal on those flagships, I'd probably skip the Galaxy S25 FE altogether.

That being said, if you're a fan of Samsung phones and you want to try one of the best 'Fan Edition' phones released in years, then the S25 FE is a great buy, especially with a deal like this attached.

It's not uncommon to see Verizon deals advertise free phones, but it's always nice to see an offer that has so few strings attached. All three of the eligible data plans come with unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's vast 5G network, plus you'll receive access to a ton of useful international and entertainment perks. The Big Three carrier is even offering free $200 gift cards with select online purchases, so be sure to look into that when you buy to see if you're eligible.