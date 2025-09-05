Amazon is giving away free $100 gift cards with the new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE - plus complimentary storage upgrades!

Sometimes you can get great deals on brand new phones through bundles or carrier agreements, you just need to know where to look. One such deal is going on right now: buyers can get a free $100 Amazon gift card when purchasing the new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, along with a free upgrade to the 256GB storage option.

The so-called "Fan Edition" of the S25 was just announced this week, offering a lower price point than the company's premium phones, an upgraded battery, and a thinner bezel than the normal version of the Samsung flagship. It comes with a 6.7-inch display, new AI tools from Samsung, and seven years of OS and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (256GB): $649.99 with a free $100 Amazon gift card and storage boost Samsung's new Galaxy S25 FE arrived this week, and you can currently get a $100 Amazon gift card and free upgrade to 256GB of storage when you order it. It offers a cheaper price tag than Samsung's premium-level phones, though you can still get access to many of the company's latest Galaxy AI features. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want a phone like Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25, but with a lower starting price and a toned-down feature set; you're looking for a phone with 256GB of storage but without the price bump; you'd like a phone with access to the latest Galaxy AI features.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to the classic S25 model and you have the budget to do so; you'd rather get a premium-level phone with powerful performance; having industry-leading camera power is a major priority for you, and you'd rather go with one of the best Android phones.

The recently released Samsung Galaxy S25 FE offers a slightly updated design, and a cheaper overall price point than the company's premium phones. Despite this, it still includes many of the company's advanced Galaxy AI features, while being slimmer and coming with a more stable OS.

While the S25 flagship models are still on One UI Beta, this represents the official unveiling of a more stable One UI 8, with a promise of seven years of OS and security updates.

It's backed by a powerful Exynos 2400 4nm processor, and it features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP selfie cam. The display is a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and powerful user experience for gaming, multi-tasking, and more.