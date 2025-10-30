Not a typo - score a FREE Galaxy S26 before the phone is even announced, courtesy of this Boost Mobile deal

The release of the Galaxy S26 is still a few months away, but I just uncovered a Boost Mobile deal that could you the upcoming flagship for completely free if you play your cards right. The carrier's Infinite Access for Galaxy plan starts at $65 per month and guarantees you $800 off a new Samsung phone upgrade every year indefinitely, not to mention unlimited talk, text, data, international benefits and more.

Considering that the Galaxy S26 is likely to retail for $800, this plan should cover the full price of the phone, and I'm talking about a device that hasn't even been announced yet.

That said, there is a pretty significant catch. If you take advantage of the deal today, you'll get a free Samsung Galaxy S25 - since that's the current model - but you'll need to hold on to that phone for 12 months before you can claim your free upgrade to the S26.

Alternatively, you could simply wait until the Galaxy S26 is revealed (presumably) in January to sign up for Boost Mobile's Infinite Access plan, which will guarantee you the new phone instantly. The choice is yours, but either way you're getting a future full of free Galaxy upgrades and a great wireless plan to boot, which is nothing to scoff at.

Score $800 OFF Galaxy Z and S series phones every year with the Infinite Access for Galaxy plan at Boost Mobile Sign up for Boost Mobile's Infinite Access for Galaxy Plan ($65 per month) and you'll be guaranteed $800 off the latest Samsung phones every year you have the plan. Both Z and S series devices are eligible, which means you can claim a free Galaxy S25 today (or wait until the Galaxy S26 is announced in a couple of months). The $800 of promo credit can also be used to put a serious dent into the price of more expensive phones, such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra or Z Fold 7.

No longer just an MVNO carrier, Boost Mobile is a mobile provider that uses its own 5G network to deliver snappy coverage at a low cost nationwide. In addition to the free (or nearly free) Samsung phone every year, the Infinite Access for Galaxy plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and data, plus free talk and text to over 200 destinations worldwide. Moreover, the plan will hook you up with 30GB of premium data every month.

It may not be the best unlimited plan in existence, but if you're a fan of Galaxy devices, it's one of the best (and most unique) options around.

What other Samsung Galaxy S26 deals can I expect?

Samsung's newest lineup of flagship phones is likely to be revealed during an Unpacked event in mid-January. Once the Galaxy S26 is announced, you can expect to see a ton of great preorder deals go live almost instantly.

Carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile will join Boost by offering promo credit when you update your wireless plan or trade in an old device, while traditional retailers like Amazon will probably offer a free gift card or storage upgrade in exchange for your preorder. Needless to say, as soon as the phone is unveiled, I'll be hard at work tracking down all of the best deals so you don't have to go looking.