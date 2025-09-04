T-Mobile will already give you the Galaxy S25 FE for less than the price of a cup of coffee every month

Samsung's latest 'Fan Edition' smartphone has been announced, and there are already quite a few Galaxy S25 FE deals that are worthy of your consideration. One of my favorite offers comes from T-Mobile, which is selling the versatile device for only $49.99 if you add a line with an eligible data plan.

That drops the price of the phone to only $2.09/month for 24 months, which is less than the price of buying a latte every month! This T-Mobile promo is particularly nice if you're sick of all the best phone discounts requiring a trade-in, plus you might get yourself a sparkling new wireless plan out of the deal.

Whether the Galaxy S25 FE is actually worth it is another question, but if you're an enjoyer of Samsung's Fan Edition devices, this carrier deal is a no-brainer.

The best Galaxy S25 FE deal we've seen yet

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 128GB: $649.99 $49.99 with eligible data plan at T-Mobile The Galaxy S25 FE was only launched on September 4th, but you can already score up to $600 off the phone by adding a qualified line to your T-Mobile account. All of T-Mo's Essentials plan options (among others) will earn you the max credit, which means you could be getting the AI-boosted smartphone for as little as $2.09 per month for 24 months. No trade-in is required, although if you do have something to send in, T-Mobile is offering up to $800 of credit in exchange for your old phone. That could make the Galaxy S25 FE completely free! Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want a new Samsung phone that runs One UI 8 but costs less than a flagship; you want a midrange device with a great display, long software support, and AI features.

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current phone plan; you can afford one of the other phones in the Galaxy S25 lineup; you don't care about Galaxy devices; you prefer to buy phones unlocked.

Although it may not be a dramatic upgrade from its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 FE is a performant smartphone where it counts, coming complete with Android 16 out of the box, an upgraded 4,900mAh battery, and a suite of useful AI tools.

The phone uses a slightly-upgraded version of the same Exynos processor that powers the S24 FE, but you get a slimmer build with a lovely 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, IP68 water/dust resistance, and seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed.

To be completely honest, Samsung's Fan Edition smartphones generally feel a bit superfluous to me, especially since Galaxy S25 deals will often make the flagship lineup just as cheap (or cheaper). For example, you can grab the ultra-sleek Galaxy S25 Edge unlocked for just $699 at Amazon right now. That's just $50 more than the Galaxy S25 FE, and I'd argue that the Edge is a much better phone (if you don't mind taking a hit in battery life, of course).

On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 FE has introduced some upgrades that make the phone stand out from the crowd, and just looking at the specs, it seems to be the best FE phone that Samsung has produced in years. Is it the ultimate flagship killer? It's too soon to say, but I certainly wouldn't buy the device without a good deal attached.