Google's Pixel series has always been at the forefront for smartphone users who want top-notch camera quality from their phones. While Google often leaves out some of the more advanced photo modes that other brands include — things like manual mode, for instance — the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 have begun to change that conversation.

Case in point, the Google Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) offers a new macro focus mode that lets you get within 2 centimeters of an object and still get a crystal clear photo. Better yet, Google's macro mode doesn't require you to switch to the ultrawide lens or to a dedicated macro mode to get the shot. Just get close and watch the magic happen!

How to use Macro Focus on Pixel 7 Pro

Google's software has always been smart about switching to the right camera when its needed, and macro focus is no different. Here's how to use it.

Turn on your Pixel 7 Pro and open the camera app .

. Hold your phone between 2-8 centimeters from the object you want to take a photo of.

from the object you want to take a photo of. You'll notice the viewfinder pop in as the app switches to the ultra-wide angle camera.

pop in as the app switches to the ultra-wide angle camera. When you see a flower icon appear above the focus circle, you know you're in macro mode.

appear above the focus circle, you know you're in macro mode. Tap the shutter button to take the shot.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Taking a macro photo with the Pixel 7 Pro is as easy as bringing your phone close and tapping the shutter button. There's no mode to switch to and no need to manually focus or tap, although you might find that tapping on an object gets it focused on the exact spot you were looking to capture.