Google TV Streamer update seemingly kills Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD formats for good

What you need to know

Google is rolling out an update for the Google TV Streamer with bug fixes.

The update also brings the Google TV Streamer up to the January 2025 security patch in the Android Security Bulletin.

It removes Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio as detected audio codecs for the Google TV Streamer.

Google is rolling out the second Google TV Streamer patch update, and the first one of the year, with a few bug fixes and tweaks. The company doesn't explicitly say what is changed in each Google TV Streamer update, but rather lists "bug fixes and performance improvements" in the update's official release notes. However, a few Reddit users have figured out that the latest Google TV Streamer update nixes advanced Dolby audio formats, possibly for good.

The update carries build number UTTK.241210.003, and comes with an update size of 329 MB (via 9to5Google). It also includes bug fixes and security improvements up to the January 2025 patches in the Android Security Bulletin. Interestingly, the official support document lists the current production firmware version for the Google TV Streamer as UTT3.240625.001, but it'll likely be updated soon.

In the meantime, users on the Android TV subreddit have identified a few changes introduced with the latest Google TV Streamer update (via Android Authority). It appears to have fixed an issue that caused certain Dolby Atmos outputs to freeze, preventing Dolby Surround from working properly. Additionally, it solves a problem with HDMI-CEC affecting volume control, per user reports. As part of the update, the TV Streamer's Voice Remote was updated to version 1.02.

Crucially, the update removes Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio as detected audio codecs for the Google TV Streamer. It appears to have ended a saga concerning high-fidelity audio on the TV Streamer. While the two Dolby audio formats were originally detectable on the Google TV Streamer, they were never available or functional. However, it was rumored that their mere existence could mean future support was possible.

With the latest Google TV Streamer update, the Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio codecs have been axed entirely. As such, it looks like these formats were never coming to the Google TV Streamer, now that they're no longer showing up as detectable outputs.

While it may be a bummer for audio fans, the Google TV Streamer still supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus.