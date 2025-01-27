Samsung’s January 2025 security patch is rolling out for a long list of Galaxy phones

What you need to know

The Samsung January 2025 security update is rolling out now for a wide variety of Galaxy phones.

The patch includes 29 fixes from the Android Security Bulletin and 22 fixes specific to Galaxy phones.

You might have to wait for the update to appear on your device based on your carrier and region.

Samsung’s January 2025 security update has been slowly appearing on select Galaxy phones for about a week, but it’s now becoming available for a much longer list of devices. The patch brings fixes included in this month’s Android Security Bulletin, and includes a total of 29 patched vulnerabilities and problems. As such, you’ll want to apply the Samsung January 2025 security patch as soon as it becomes available for your device.

Of the 29 vulnerabilities addressed in the Android Security Bulletin, there are five items with “critical” security levels. The rest have a “high” security level, and there were no “moderate” vulnerabilities in this month’s Android Security Bulletin. As usual, issues affecting non-Samsung devices were omitted, and Samsung addressed 22 of its own vulnerabilities to round out the January 2025 update.

The January 2025 patch has been appearing on certain phones dating back to last week, but we now have a full list of devices currently eligible to receive it (via 9to5Google):

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy A16

Samsung Galaxy A15

Samsung Galaxy A14

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

As you can see, it’s a lengthy list featuring the Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, Galaxy A, and Galaxy Note series. However, you should know that security patches are rolled out not only by device model, but also by carrier or region. If you’re not seeing the January 2025 security update appear on one of the phones listed above, this is probably why.

Notably, the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 series isn’t listed here, and that’s because it hasn’t officially released yet. The Galaxy S25 lineup either will already include these patches in the One UI 7 build it ships with, or should have an update available when you get it. The rest of Samsung’s phones are still waiting for One UI 7 — only the beta program is available for the Galaxy S24 flagship lineup.

Per the norm, there are now new features appearing as part of the Samsung January 2025 patch. If you need help finding or installing the update, this guide has you covered.