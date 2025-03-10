Older Chromecasts turned into bricks after a bug took over them

What you need to know

An “Untrusted device” error prevents content streaming from mobile devices to second-gen Chromecast and Chromecast Audio models.

Affected users were unable to cast content from apps like YouTube, with no option to proceed beyond the error message.

It is likely a bug affecting second-gen Chromecast models, potentially requiring a server-side fix from Google.

Some Chromecast owners who wanted to watch something over a weekend might have faced issues with streaming content from their devices. Several complained about having an “Untrusted device” error for older-generation models.

In particular, the second-gen Chromecast and Chromecast Audio owners have been the ones who have faced the error when they tried to cast content from their handsets (via 9to5Google). With the above error upping up more frequently, it gave users the impression that their devices couldn’t be verified and that outdated firmware could be the issue.

The issue has been reported by several users on Reddit and had occurred while casting something from their mobile handset through streaming apps like YouTube, for instance. The “Untrusted device” error only gave users an option to close the window, without giving any option to go forward. However, other features like screensavers using Google Photos, art, and photography seem to have been working normally as before.

Interestingly, it appears to be a bug, and, going by the user complaints on Reddit, the affected users include only second-gen Chromecast and Chromecast audio users, while the first and third-gen users didn’t have any issues on Sunday (March 9).

Reddit users have also started assuming that Google might have bricked their older Chromecast with the new error message, pushing them to buy newer models. Some have already started looking for alternatives to stream freely. However, it seems like the search giant might be issuing a server-side fix soon for the said models.

The publication further notes that Google hasn’t mentioned ending support for reported 2015-released Chromecast devices and, while some think the new error could be an indication of dropping support as it did with the first-gen model back in 2023.

As mentioned, the outage of the said second-gen Chromecast models is likely a bug, which was uncalled for. And we hope that Google might be releasing a fix as early as possible.