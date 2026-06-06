Google just pulled the plug on Pixel's AI image generator

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Google has shut down Pixel Studio image generation and now redirects users to use the Gemini app for powerful Nano Banana models.

Pixel Studio version 2.3 completely disables image creation after Google gradually removed features.

Existing images remain accessible inside Pixel Studio, allowing users to continue viewing and sharing them.

Nearly two years after its debut, Google has officially killed the Pixel Studio image generation app for Pixel devices.

When the Pixel 9 series launched in 2024, Google introduced Pixel Studio as an on-device image generation app aimed at creating things like greeting cards, stickers, and AI-generated images directly on Pixel phones. But despite Google's efforts, the app never really found a large audience, and now it's being shut down less than two years later.

Google has confirmed that Pixel Studio is effectively being discontinued with the latest version 2.3 update. Instead of generating images itself, the app now directs users to Gemini for image creation using Google's newer Nano Banana models.

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Over the past few updates, Google had already started stripping away parts of the Pixel Studio experience, but the latest version goes a step further by completely disabling image generation (via 9to5Google).

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The app now prominently displays an 'Open Gemini' button that redirects users to the Play Store and encourages them to use Nano Banana through the Gemini app instead.