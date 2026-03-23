Three reasons why I like the Xiaomi Tag better than the AirTag and Galaxy SmartTag2

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As I started traveling in earnest last year, I began using Bluetooth trackers; they're easy to set up and use, and the convenience make these products a no-brainer. I use Satechi's FindAll trackers in my suitcase, my travel bag, and keychain — I even have a model that goes with my sunglasses.

So when Xiaomi said it was introducing its own tracker, I was interested. I didn't really like the design of the AirTag, and having to use a keyring accessory to use it in any meaningful context made it a non-starter. While Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag2 has a better design, it is exclusive to Galaxy phones, and that just rubs me the wrong way.

That's why the Xiaomi Tag is so great to use; it has a sleek design, attaches to keyrings without any issues, and has a better feature-set than its rivals. The best part is that it doesn't cost as much, and that alone makes it a no-brainer.

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Having used the Xiaomi Tag for just over a month now, I can safely say that this is the best no-nonsense Bluetooth tracker around; I'm listing three reasons why I like it over the AirTag and the SmartTag 2.

You can use the Xiaomi Tag with both Find My and Google's Find Hub networks

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Where the Xiaomi Tag has a noticeable advantage is that it connects to both Apple's Find My network as well as the Google Find Hub network. In that sense, there's no limitation as to how you can use the device. On that note, you can only pair the Xiaomi Tag to one network at a time; if you set it up with Find Hub, you'll need to delete it if you want to switch to the Find My network.

In my usage, I found it better to use the Tag with the Find My network. Google's Find Hub has gotten much better over the last year — particularly in India — but it is still not as reliable as Find My, so after initial testing, I paired the Tag to Find My using the iPhone 17 Pro, and I didn't run into any issues. You don't get UWB, but that hasn't proven to be a problem.

It has a lightweight design with a removable battery