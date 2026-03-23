India's Stuffcool made a Qi 2.2 3-in-1 foldable travel charger, and it's much better than I imagined

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I like what Stuffcool is doing in India; the brand has consistently delivered good charging accessories, and that continues to be the case in 2026 with the introduction of the Nexi, a new travel-focused charger with Qi 2 connectivity.

I used several Qi 2 travel chargers in the last 12 months, and I'm partial to Satechi's OnTheGo collection and UGREEN's excellent MagFlow. But if you're in India, there's no doubt that the Stuffcool Nexi is a great alternative, and coming in at ₹5,999 ($63) on Amazon India, it doesn't cost as much either.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Let's start with the design, because this is an area where Stuffcool is doing all the right things of late. The Nexi has a polished metal chassis that's built to last, and it doesn't take up much room at all while folded; that's one of the key selling points of this charger, and it proved to be quite handy on a recent domestic visit to Bangalore.

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