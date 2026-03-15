The Magic 8 Pro Air proves that Apple and Samsung got their thin phones wrong

Android Central Verdict
This is the best thin phone ever made, and it's not even close. If the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge battery and camera compromises stopped you from buying it, this is the thin phone you've been waiting for... if you're able to.
Pros
- +
Outstanding battery life
- +
Superfast charging
- +
Vibrant display
- +
Solid performance from the chipset
- +
Excellent camera performance
- +
IP69 protection against high pressure jets
Cons
- -
Under-display fingerprint sensor is slightly too low
- -
Only available in China
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After 18 years of reviewing technology, it’s quite rare that smartphones can truly surprise or excite me, but last year marked a big moment. I love small phones and thin phones, which bucks the trend of bigger devices, and the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge both left me enamored when they were announced.
Yet neither became my main phone for one key reason: compromises. Both phones feature considerable compromises compared to their non-thin counterparts, especially as the latter become increasingly thinner with each generation.
The reason seemed simple: a thin body would naturally lead to several compromises in performance, battery life, charging, and camera performance. At least it seemed to be until a couple of weeks ago when I started using a new thin phone that proved that Samsung and Apple got it wrong.
Meet the best thin phone ever made: the Honor Magic 8 Pro Air. It’s so good, it’s my favorite phone to use right now.
The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air is slightly thicker than the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air, but this is a worthwhile trade-off. The Magic 8 Pro Air measures 6.1mm thin, compared to 5.6mm for the iPhone Air and 5.8mm for the Galaxy S25 Edge, but while it's 0.6mm thicker, you’ll be grateful for it.
Specs
Honor Magic 8 Pro Air
Build
150.5 x 71.9 x 6.1 mm
Display
6.31-inch LTPO OLED
Dolby Vision, HDR
1800 nits HBM/6,000 nits peak brightness
Chipset
MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Memory/Storage
12GB RAM/256GB
12GB RAM/512GB
16GB RAM/512GB
16GB RAM/1TB
Main Camera
50MP, f/1.6, 23mm, 1.2µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
Ultrawide Camera
50MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112° field-of-view
Telephoto Camera
64MP periscope telephoto, f/2.6, 74mm, 3.2x optical zoom, OIS
Selfie Camera
50MP, f/2.1, 21mm
Battery
5,500 mAh Silicon Carbon
Charging
80W wired charging
55W wireless charging
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, USB-C 2.0 OTG
Colors
Black, White, Purple, Orange
Price
¥4,999 (~$717)
The reason? Much better cameras, a much larger battery, and considerably faster charging. The result is the only thin phone that feels like it doesn’t really compromise the flagship phone experience, especially compared to the competition.
It’s also worth noting that Honor managed to do all of this in a body that’s smaller than the competition as well, which makes the Magic 8 Pro Air even more enjoyable to use.
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The Magic 8 Pro Air features a vibrant 6.31-inch display, complete with Dolby Vision and 6,000 nits peak brightness, and it resonates with me because I love small phones; this is much more comfortable to use in one hand than the 6.5-inch display on the iPhone Air (which is near perfectly sized) and the 6.7-inch display in the Galaxy S25 Edge, which I find a little too large.
If Honor had picked a larger display, it might not have been as enjoyable for me, but there’s a strong chance they could have made it thinner as well. Regardless, this is among the best-designed phones I’ve used in years, and as we’ll see, it finally addresses the key compromises of other thin phones. It also comes in four colors — Black, White, Purple, and Orange — and yes, I’m using the now-very-familiar Orange variant that looks just as stylish as my iPhone 17 Pro.
Battery and charging are key areas in which the Magic 8 Pro Air excels compared to the competition, and simultaneously solves the biggest issue with other thin phones.
The iPhone Air features a 3,149 mAh battery, with Apple also making a separate iPhone Air MagSafe battery pack that close to doubles the capacity. At around 7mm thick, this more than doubles the iPhone Air's overall thickness to ~13mm when used together. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Edge features a larger 3,900 mAh battery with no official Qi2 battery pack.
In comparison, the Magic 8 Pro Air excels considerably, featuring a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For context, this is larger than the battery in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the new Galaxy S26 Ultra, or even folding phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It takes around 50 minutes to charge the Magic 8 Pro Air to full, which is also faster than both the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge.
I was shocked by the battery size, and then even more shocked when it delivered the exact all-day battery life I’ve been waiting for from a thin phone. Over the past few weeks, the battery life has averaged around 5-6 hours of screen time per day, which is more than enough, but I’ve also had it go over seven hours when used mostly on Wi-Fi. This is incredible, and simply put, the Magic 8 Pro Air is the first thin phone to offer true flagship battery life.
The camera is another area in which the Magic 8 Pro Air excels. The iPhone Air features a single 48MP camera, while the Galaxy S25 Edge features a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Yet both lack the full range of camera features you’d find in either company’s flagship phones, which is another reason some customers may have opted against the thin variants.
The Honor Magic 8 Pro Air doesn’t have such compromises.