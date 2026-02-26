This Android phone brand might be pushing silicon-carbon tech to 12,000mAh

What you need to know

Vivo is said to be testing a massive 10,000mAh battery using silicon-carbon battery tech instead of traditional graphite.

A 4.53V single-cell silicon design reportedly lets Vivo pack massive capacity into a phone without turning it into a brick.

The battery beast will likely land under Vivo's performance-focused iQOO sub-brand, not the slim X-series flagships.

Battery life is quickly becoming the next big competition in smartphones, and Vivo wants to be part of it. A new leak suggests the company is working on a phone with a battery so large it could set a new standard for endurance.

Tipster Digital Chat Station said on Weibo that Vivo is testing a device with a 10,000mAh battery (via GSMArena). However, the most interesting part is that the typical capacity could be between 11,000mAh and 12,000mAh.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station / Weibo)

The rumored device uses a 4.53V single-cell silicon battery, which helps Vivo fit so much capacity into a phone without making it huge. Silicon batteries store much more energy than traditional graphite ones, allowing manufacturers to increase battery sizes from 5,000mAh to 7,000mAh or even 8,000mAh without making phones much bigger.

This change shows a bigger trend in the market. Some Chinese brands, like Realme, have already released phones with batteries over 10,000mAh. What used to be a rare feature is now becoming a real selling point. Vivo joining in suggests this trend will continue.

This might not be a flagship feature

Interestingly, this phone with a huge battery might not be part of Vivo’s top flagship line. Those models still focus on being thin, and a big battery might not fit that goal. Instead, Vivo’s performance-focused sub-brand, iQOO, seems like a better fit for this kind of device.

There is no confirmed launch date yet. Since testing is still in the early stages, it could be months or even years before the phone is released, if it ever moves beyond the prototype phase.

A phone with an 11,000 to 12,000mAh battery would offer more than just long battery life. It could change how people use their phones every day. Users could go several days without worrying about charging, enjoy longer battery health, and use demanding features like AI, gaming, and high-refresh screens without making sacrifices.

Android Central's Take

This is where I get truly excited. As someone who always needs a charger nearby, this change feels liberating. We have long focused on faster charging to make up for short battery life. But a phone with a 10,000mAh battery or more changes everything. For most people, it means not just two days of use, but long GPS trips, hours of video streaming on flights, and heavy hotspot use without worrying about running out of power. With Xiaomi also purportedly looking into similar phones, this is not just a one-off — it’s the beginning of a new trend.