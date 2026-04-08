Stuffcool made a 65W GaN charger with a retractable cable, and it's pretty good

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The biggest trend in charging tech these days is retractable cables; basically, this is where a charger has a cable integrated into its body, so you don't need to worry about carrying one along with you. Baseus and UGREEN lead the way in this area, and these chargers are so good that I don't carry normal chargers with me while traveling.

Thankfully, India's Stuffcool also got on the bandwagon, and the Zeno 65W is a standard USB PD GaN charger that comes with a retractable cable. The charger is available for ₹2,899 on Amazon, and I used it for the better part of the last three months.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Zeno 65W is a smidgen bigger than most GaN chargers, and that's because of the housing inside where the cable spools. Although it is a bit larger, it is still not anywhere as sizeable as most regular chargers, and that's a good thing if you're interested in using this as a travel charger.

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Like other Stuffcool products, the Zeno 65W comes with an Indian plug, and I didn't see any issues connecting it to a wall outlet. The built-in cable has four preset lengths, and the 0.68 meter cable is long enough to use comfortably on the nightstand or at a hotel.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Even with extended use, the built-in cable system has proven to be reliable, and that's one of the reasons I waited three months to write about the charger. Stuffcool notes that the retractable cable isn't covered under warranty, so you will need to ensure you don't pull too hard on the cable; thankfully, after a day or two, you get a decent understanding of just how much it extends.

The Zeno 65W goes up to 65W over the USB PD 3.0 protocol, making it a decent choice to use with phones. I tested it with the Pixel 10 Pro XL, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra, and the Find X9 Pro, and it did an admirable job charging phones consistently. The power profiles are in line with other USB PD chargers I tested, and I didn't see any issues in this regard. With PPS also available, it's a good choice to use with Samsung devices in general.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

What I also like is that the charger has a secondary USB-C port, and this gives you the ability to charge two devices at the same time. The second port also goes up to 65W, but when both the built-in cable and USB-C port are in use simultaneously, the 65W power budget is split — 45W goes to the cable, and the port is limited to 20W. Still, it's a good way to charge two devices overnight. Another positive is that Stuffcool bundles a USB-C cable in the box, so you can use that with the second USB-C port.