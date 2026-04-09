I used a $30 cable weight, and it is now my favorite desk accessory
Native Union's Weighter is an expensive solution to a simple problem, and I like it a lot.
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The Weighter is about as straightforward as it gets; it is a weighted block that ensures your cables stay put without sliding off the edge of your desk. That's it. It doesn't come with any additional features, nor does it have any AI — this is just a block of metal and silicone that's designed to solve a very specific problem.
And I like it a lot. The 3-cable Weighter costs $29 on Amazon and Native Union's website, and it's available in black and sandstone. There's also a single-cable variant that costs $19 if you don't need the bigger model.