UGREEN takes its best GaN chargers to the next level with Nexode Pro series

UGREEN makes some of the best GaN chargers money can buy today, and the brand is rolling out a sizable upgrade to its best-selling Nexode portfolio with the introduction of the Nexode Pro series. There are four models at launch, and they start out at 65W and go up to 160W. The 65W variant is interesting as there are two models on offer — a standard wall charger and a flat option that's ridiculously tiny. In fact, it may just be one of the thinnest chargers I've used.

The 65W models aren't listed just yet, so I'll revisit them once they're available. I want to turn my attention to the 100W and 160W versions, and the biggest talking point here is that they're significantly smaller than the standard Nexode chargers. The Nexode Pro 100W is roughly the same size as the Nexode 65W, and the Nexode Pro 160W has similar dimensions to the Nexode 100W. They also have a metal chassis, and they have a heft to them that just wasn't there with the standard Nexode series — these chargers are built to last.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Both variants of the Nexode Pro 65W and the Nexode Pro 100W have three charging ports — two USB-C and a USB-A port. The Nexode Pro 100W hits 100W via the USB-C1 port, with the other option limited to 30W. You can get 95W (65W + 30W) when using both USB-C ports, and this makes the charger a great choice if you want to charge two or more devices at once.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

With all three ports in use, the USB-C1 port retains 65W charging, and the USB-C2 and USB-A ports hit 15W combined. The Nexode 100W is now available for $74 on Amazon, and as part of the launch, you can get it for 15% off, bringing the price down to $63.75.

UGREEN Nexode Pro 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger: $75 $63.75 at Amazon The Nexode Pro 100W is the best way to get 100W USB PD 3.0 charging on the go. It has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, and you get a durable chassis that's built to last.

What I'm more interested in is the Nexode Pro 160W. This charger is heavier than the Nexode 100W and 140W options, but not by much — it's still inherently portable. And that's a good thing, because you get four ports in total; three USB-C and a USB-A. The Nexode Pro 160W uses the USB PD 3.1 protocol, so it is able to hit 140W via a single port.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The biggest advantage is that it is able to deliver 160W when three ports are active: it goes up to 65W over both the USB-C1 and USB-C2 ports, and 30W over USB-C3. And if you just need two ports, you can get 100W over USB-C1 and 60W over USB-C2 at the same time.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I used the Nexode Pro 100W and 160W chargers with nearly a dozen phones over the course of the last month, and it did a great job delivering a reliable charge to all connected devices.

The Nexode Pro 160W is definitely a great choice for home use as well as travel, and it is available for $119 on Amazon. Like the Nexode Pro 100W, you can get 15% off the 160W variant, bringing it down to $101.