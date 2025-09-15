Baseus just rolled out the best 5,000mAh Qi 2 power bank

Baseus always delivered good charging products, but the Chinese manufacturer is taking things to a whole new level in 2025. The brand rolled out dozens of new products, including power banks and car chargers with retractable cables, GaN chargers, and so much more.

What stood out the most is the Qi 2 power bank; I tested the standard PicoGo models earlier in the year, and liked the diminutive size and sturdy build quality. While there's no shortage of magnetic power banks at the moment, the PicoGo is among the thinnest around, and it has Qi 2 integration, making it a standout choice.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Baseus now has an updated model dubbed the PicoGo AM31; this variant is available in 5,000mAh, and it gets Qi 2 as well as a kickstand at the back. The PicoGo AM31 is available on Amazon for just $39, putting it in line with other magnetic power banks I used recently.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

At just 136g, the PicoGo AM31 doesn't weigh much at all, and it is thinner than most phones, making it highly portable. The curved design is a nice touch, and it makes holding the power bank that much easier. It's available in four colors as well, giving you the ability to accessorize with your phone.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

It has a metal chassis that makes it durable, and I didn't notice any issues with build quality in the two months I used it. The kickstand at the back is an exciting addition, and it enables the use of StandBy mode when you're using it with an iPhone.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I tested the PicoGo AM31 with my Pixel 10 Pro XL and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and it did a great job charging both devices. It hits 15W over the Qi 2 protocol, and there's a USB-C cable on the side that goes up to 20W. It has a strong magnetic connection, and I didn't see any problems while using the power bank outdoors.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

There are tiny LED lights at the back that indicate battery life, and a power button at the bottom. The main difference between the 5,000mAh PicoGo AM31 and the standard model is that it gets Qi 2 integration; if that's something you need, then I highly recommend getting the AM31. The built-in kickstand also makes it easy to interact with your phone while it's charging, but if you don't need it, the regular PicoGo can be bought at $22, a downright bargain.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors