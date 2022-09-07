Best Fitbit Versa 4 bands 2022

The Fitbit Versa 4 is the popular brand’s latest smartwatch, boasting notable upgrades over the Fitbit Versa 3. The Versa 4 marks the return of a physical button, more access to Google services, including Google Maps and Google Wallet (coming soon), and double the number of exercise models. It’s sure to be a hit among Fitbit fans, especially with the inclusion of a six-month trial subscription to the Fitbit Premium service; with access to workouts, nutrition information, mindfulness sessions, and more detailed health reports.

The Versa 4 comes in four band color options: Black, Waterfall Blue, Pink Sand, and Copper Rose, all silicone. But what if you want to upgrade to something funkier, more elegant, or of a different color? We have you covered with a round-up of the best Fitbit Versa 4 bands.

Here are some of the best Fitbit Versa 4 bands available

Fitbit Versa Family Accessory Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Top pick Our top pick when it comes to replacement bands for any smartwatch is typically the manufacturer’s own option, and with Fitbit, it’s no different. The sport band with vented holes is a nice option to consider if you tend to work out a lot and could use the extra breathing room for your wrist. Especially when you wear the band 24/7 (Fitbit is great for sleep tracking, too!), you’ll want it to be comfortable and breathable. This silicone band with large perforations is the perfect option. Attbon Leather Bands for Fitbit View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Flower power If you love 1970s style, you’ll appreciate this floral band that adds a touch of class, thanks to the leather material and a bit of fun with the funky print (you can also get it with solid leather finish as well if preferred). The strap is adjustable using the stainless-steel buckle, best for wrist sizes from 6.6 up to 8.6 inches in circumference. It’s the perfect watch band for when you want to dress up, but still get those crucial step counts. Make sure to swap the watch face to match. POHNUI 4-Pack Stretchy Bands View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Stretch it out If you prefer elastic around your wrist, look into these adjustable elastic soft loop bands, which are made of breathable nylon. You’ll get four in the pack, each of a different solid color or playful pattern that can fit wrists as wide as 9.4 inches. It’s a nice band for casual, dress down days when silicone looks too sporty, and leather too dressy. Fitbit Accessory Band (Sage Grey) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Go official If you want the same silicone band the Versa 4 comes with, but in a different color, your best best is to opt for the official Fitbit band. If you were trying to decide between one color or another, or maybe you like one of the Versa 3 band colors better than the Versa 4 options, it will fit and you can simply get one on its own. This one, in sage grey, is a nice and simple option if you’re looking for a muted color for everyday wear. Wanme Stainless Steel Loop Mesh Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Style it up For a formal occasion, you don’t have to leave your Fitbit Versa 4 at home because it doesn’t go with the overall look. Just slap on an elegant band like this stainless-steel mesh magnetic one, and it instantly looks like a high-end watch. Available in a variety of colors (rose gold is stunning), it’s the perfect band to have for special occasions. Grab one in gold and one in silver so you’re set for any color scheme. AK 3-Pack Slim Soft Silicone Bands View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Go thin If you don’t like the wider bands the Fitbit Versa 4 comes with, you can actually get something thinner that still fits. This band, which comes in various three-packs with different color options, is made of soft silicone as well. However, the size tapers down from the face to resemble a thinner bracelet style. Perfect for smaller, daintier wrists, it’s just 0.55 inches wide at its thinnest point. GEAK Waterproof Sport Bands (15-Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The more, the merrier If you like to change your look often, you’ll be able to do just that, never repeating the same color more than twice per month. There’s a total of 15 color options in this set of bands, all made of flexible and waterproof elastomer that won’t irritate your skin. There’s nothing particularly outstanding about these bands, but it’s a good option if you love to match your watch to your clothes or other accessories, showing off your ever-changing personal style. Colors range from basic white and grey, to bright yellow and teal. W-RARA Beaded Bracelet View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fashion forward Everyone will have to look closely to even realize that you’re wearing a smartwatch, because with the right watch screen, you could easily disguise it as a fashionable designer bracelet with this accessory band. Boasting a boho hippie style, it’s made of stretchy nylon, with cute charms throughout that make it look like something you’d expect to see on a runway or in a fashion magazine. Grab it in one of five colors: The black is exquisite for a format black tie event, but would even go well with jeans and a white tee. Poshei Slim Leather Bands View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Slim and sleek Thanks to the leather finish and slim design of this band, it’s perfect for upscale, everyday wear to the office, school, or around town. With six colors from which to choose (brown or beige will go with just about everything), the top-grain genuine leather gives it an elegant look and feel. There are 11 holes so you can find the right fit, but note that this fits wrists only up to 7.8 inches in circumference. Huadea Bling Band View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Make a statement If you love gold, silver, diamonds, and everything shiny, take a look at this adjustable crystal alloy rhinestone strap. Made of lightweight stainless steel metal, it’s perfect for the person who wants to make a statement. Fitting wrists up to 7.68 inches in diameter, it won’t fade. While you might not wear this one every day, it’s a nice one to have in your costume jewelry collection. HATALKIN Steel Band Mimic a wristwatch look All classic mens’ sports watches tend to have a similar look, and it’s like this band. The HATALKIN mimics the styling to a tee, so you can disguise the Versa 4 as a standard wristwatch. Made of solid polished stainless steel, you can adjust the length to fit up to 8.1-inches thanks to the pin knockout kit. It comes with three pins and a removal tool so you can ensure a perfect fit. UHKZ Stretchy Nylon Bands Soft and comfortable nylon If you prefer softer nylon material over silicone, this band is made of breathable fabric, and is adjustable to fit your wrist using the unique stainless steel slider. The best part? It's washable, so if it starts to smell a bit funky or you spill coffee on it, just pop it in the wash or hand wash and leave it to dry. Grab it in a wide variety of colors or patterns: Basic black is a nice option that you can wear every day.

Accessorize with a Fitbit band for every occasion

The great thing about the Fitbit Versa 4 is that virtually any band designed for the Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense, and even the new Fitbit Sense 2, will fit the new Fitbit Versa 4. The only exception might be cases that include fitted housings for the watch face. Since the Versa 4 is slightly smaller and thinner, these might not give you the proper fit. But when it comes to basic Fitbit Versa 4 bands, right out of the gate, you have plenty of options to choose from.

As with any smartwatch, your best bet is opting for an official Fitbit branded band to swap with the one that came with the device. This will ensure a perfect fit as well as quality. But if you want to liven up the look with something Fitbit doesn’t offer, there are plenty of third-party options from which to choose.

I love the idea of having a dressier band for formal occasions, so you don’t feel like the clunky smartwatch on your wrist ruins the look. In this respect, having a band like the Huadea Bling Band or W-RARA Beaded Bracelet is a nice option in your costume jewelry drawer.

For me, the HATALKIN band is a nice option that will transform the smartwatch into looking more like a traditional wristwatch. For an overall nicer look that will go with anything, a thinner, leather band like the Poshei Slim Leather Bands are great, too.

You can’t go wrong with any of these great bands for the Fitbit Versa 4. If you’re looking for something else, however, check out our round-up of the best Fitbit Sense & Versa bands, which will all fit the new Versa 4 as well. Over time, grow your collection and you’ll have a band for every mood, season, and taste. Once you’re ready, check out our tutorial on how to change your Fitbit band.