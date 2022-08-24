While every Fitbit device comes with a different band, they all use the same quick-release mechanism that makes it super simple to swap them out. Some Fitbit bands have simple latches to open either side for removing and then inserting a new one. Others, like the Fitbit Versa, have a pin and peg that requires a similar action but at a slightly deeper angle. For the sake of this article and learning how to change Fitbit bands, we used the Fitbit Charge 5 to demonstrate how to change your Fitbit band.

How to change your Fitbit band

1. If you’re wearing your watch, remove it from your wrist.

2. Turn it over to view the underside of the tracker.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

3. Place both fingers on either side of the band where you see the quick-release latches.

4. Stick a nail or thumb on the inside of each latch and give it a light tug. (You can also do each side one at a time if preferred.)

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

5. Pull up slightly at an angle, and the strap will detach.

6. Repeat for the other side if you wish to do each side separately.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

7. To attach a new band, take one side of the new band and insert the inside piece into the groove on the side of the tracker, holding it at a slight 45-degree angle.

8. Push in until you hear a light, audible click.

9. Repeat for the other side.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

10. With some Fitbits, you’ll notice a pin and peg design. In this case, place the bottom half of the strap in, then slide the top half in until the pin and peg click. It’s a similar motion with a slightly more angled process.

What else should you know about Fitbit bands?

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

Keep in mind that while all Fitbits come with different bands, some are actually interchangeable with one another. For example, bands for the Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Versa 2, and Fitbit Sense will also fit the Fitbit Luxe. Meanwhile, Fitbit Charge 3 bands are compatible with Fitbit Charge 4. The Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR bands are interchangeable, but these bands won’t fit the Inspire 2.

The only Fitbits that don’t use the same quick release mechanisms are the Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Ace 2, and Fitbit Ace 3 for kids. In these cases, the tiny tracker itself simply pops into a holder in the middle of the band, making it just as easy to change.

There are a variety of bands from which to choose for all Fitbit devices, including bands for the newest Fitbit Charge 5. Fitbit offers a wide selection of replacement and fashion bands, but you can also find plenty of options from third-party manufacturers. These range from different colors to materials, from stainless steel to cloth, leather, and more.

With the ease at which you can change Fitbit bands, and the affordability of options, it’s a great way to change up the look of your Fitbit based on your mood, event, or outfit.