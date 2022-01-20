Best Fitbit Charge 5 bands Android Central 2022

When you buy a new fitness tracker, one of the first things you'll want to do is find a band that matches your style. What's more, you want to be sure you're picking a band that will provide excellent comfort. Choosing the best Fitbit Charge 5 bands requires you to consider a few key factors. Do you need one to withstand intense workouts? Are you headed to a formal event that requires a fancy accessory? Whatever the case, Fitbit offers some fantastic options. Keep in mind these bands have new pins, so previous Charge 3 or Charge 4 bands won't work.

Best Fitbit Charge 5 bands: How to choose

While the options were somewhat limited at first, there's a little something for every occasion out there now. Unfortunately, Fitbit decided to introduce a new proprietary band system with this fitness tracker, so you can't use older Fitbit bands. Nonetheless, there is a healthy variety of options available now, with some solid choices to consider.

If you're seeking the best Fitbit Charge 5 bands for daily wear, you'll likely prefer the OMEE Soft Silicone Band (12-Pack). The bands are incredibly ergonomic, with some reviews stating that they're even more comfortable than the first-party Fitbit silicone bands. The waterproof silicone material can withstand swims, sweat, and rainfall. With an assortment of 12 shades in the box, it's a value buy through and through.

Perhaps you have a special occasion coming up, and you need to opt for something a bit more formal than silicone. If that's the case, you might want to splurge and get yourself the Fitbit Charge 5 Horween Leather Band. This stunning band is available in Black and Plum color variants. You'll enjoy the perfect combination of comfort and elegance. Not to mention that this band is made from high-quality leather handcrafted with premium oils and dyes. The natural materials are designed to mold to your wrist for a seamless fit.