Best Fitbit Sense & Versa 3 bands Android Central 2022

Fitbit continues to deliver industry-leading smartwatches designed to impress on multiple fronts. Two of its latest entries are the best Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 , both of which are compatible with Fitbit's new infinity band system that consists of a silicone band and peg closure. Therefore, the old bands from previous models won't work. But you can find infinity bands from other brands in all kinds of styles and colors.

To infinity and beyond : Fitbit Infinity Band Staff Pick The infinity band that comes with your purchase is water-resistant, stain-resistant material. The design has been streamlined with a loop and peg that keeps the band secure all day long. So whether you're hitting the gym, going for a swim, or taking a nap, the infinity band will stay in place. It's the obvious top choice, coming right from the source. From $20 at Amazon Get sporty : Adepoy Waterproof Sport Silicone If you're seeking a durable watch band with plenty of ventilation, you'll want to check out the waterproof sport bands from Adepoy. Thanks to the soft, lightweight bands you can wear while working out and heading to the office. There are plenty of color options, too, subject to availability. $7 at Walmart Breathable comfort : HAPAW Nylon Band For a lightweight design that's comfortable and breathable, the nylon bands from HAPAW are a good fit. The premium material is so airy and flexible you'll forget you have a watch band on your wrist. They're casual enough for daily wear yet nice enough for special occasions. $9 at Amazon Double or nothing : QIBOX Sport Band (2-Pack) Smartwatch users who know the value of having a backup watch band will like this 2-pack from QIBOX. They're made of flexible, durable elastomer silicone that is easy to clean with a skin-friendly design. You can wear them all day long without any discomfort and choose from various color combos. $4 at Amazon No buckle required : TOYOUTHS Elastic Band Are you tired of heavy bands that weigh you down? The TOYOUTHS elastic nylon sport stretchy bands are an excellent solution. The innovative elastic sport design eliminates the need for a buckle. The high-quality elastic polyester fiber material ensures a comfortable fit that will last. You'll love the original color patterns, too. From $6 at Amazon Undeniably classy : ZWGKKYGYH Stainless Steel Metal Mesh Band For those who want to dress up their smartwatch, there's this stainless steel metal mesh band. It's smooth, sleek, and classy. Not to mention that the strong magnetic closure guarantees that it will remain in place all day long. Choose from an array of colors, like silver, champagne, black, rose gold, and more. $13 at Amazon A timeless classic : Maledan Top Grain Leather Band Those who prefer the timeless aesthetic of a leather watch band will appreciate this option from Maledan. The top-quality grain genuine leather and precise craftsmanship will provide a comfortable yet attractive wearing experience. You can choose from many colors, including brown, black, white, gray, and more. $11 at Amazon Twice as elegant : Valkit Metal & Mesh Band (2-pack) If you're the kind of person who frequents many formal occasions, you'll need to look the part. You might even consider stocking up on a few different options. Valkit offers this 2-pack of stainless steel bands. One option is a thin, smooth mesh band that hugs your wrist nicely. The other option is a solid metal option with removable links. From $18 at Amazon

Best Fitbit Sense & Versa 3 Bands: Which do you prefer?

There are a few key factors to consider when choosing the best Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 bands for your watch. Most importantly, you want to find something that will be comfortable. Assuming that you'll be taking advantage of all the health and fitness features on your wearable, comfort is paramount.

Most people will find the Adepoy Waterproof Sport Silicone Band to be a suitable option. The breathable design ensures maximum comfort for your wrist as you go about your day. Some users are tired of bulky buckles. If that sounds familiar, check out the TOYOUTHS Elastic Band. These come in a variety of original color patterns, and the high-quality elastic will fit snug on your wrist without the need for a buckle.

Perhaps you want a band that lets you wear your smartwatch to fancy occasions. If so, you'll love the ZWGKKYGYH Stainless Steel Metal Mesh Band. It doesn't get any sleeker than this! You also have an easy-to-use magnetic closure that keeps your band secure. Another fashionable option is the Maledan Top Grain Leather Band. You'll enjoy comfort and elegance all wrapped into one beautiful band. But, of course, you can't go wrong with an authentic Fitbit replacement when it comes to the best band, even if it means paying a premium.

Whether you're looking for something sporty or stylish, there are plenty of amazing options. The good news is that all of these bands will keep your Fitbit Sense or Versa 3, two of the best Fitbits you can buy, feeling good on your wrist.