Google Wallet supports American Express as the end of Fitbit Pay looms

What you need to know

Google rolls out a new Play Services patch that brings American Express card support to the Wallet app on Fitbit devices.

The update brings updates to Android users, adding Pix support, new ID features, and e-wallet support for Google Pay.

The choice arrives as Google previously informed users that the Fitbit Pay app is preparing to end its services on July 29.

Google's latest Play Services is heavily focused on its digital Wallet app, adding a new card on Fitbit as its payment service prepares to conclude.

As detailed in its System patch notes, Google Play Services version 24.25 brings Wallet support for American Express cards on Fitbit devices (via 9to5Google). The update extends Wallet updates to Android devices, with the company stating new features have arrived for users adding an ID to their digital wallet.

Wallet on Android picks up Pix support as an alternative payment method for shoppers. Additionally, users receive support for adding an e-wallet as a payment method through Google Wallet.

Alternatively, users can use a paired e-wallet in Google Pay to complete a transaction.

These new features for Wallet on Android and the new card support in Fitbit Pay rolling out and should soon become more widely available.

Google's newfound American Express support for Fitbit users arrives as the company is preparing to conclude Fitbit Pay services in July. The company informed users via an email in May that Google Wallet will succeed all Fitbit Pay app functions on the wearable company's devices on July 29.

Google stated that the movie should "benefit" the user as it opens up a portfolio containing around 5,000 supported banks and cards to add. Fitbit Pay's impending shutdown will affect the following devices: Fitbit Charge 6, Charge 5, Charge 4, Charge 3, Sense 2, Sense, Versa 4, Versa 3, Versa 2, and the Versa.

Fitbit encourages users to begin transferring their paired cards and banks to Wallet ahead of the July 29 cut-off date. Users have retained the ability to utilize the Fitbit Pay app on their trackers and watches since May. However, the option to add cards was removed.

Google's absorption of Fitbit into its ecosystem continues as the company recently shut down the wearable's standalone online store.