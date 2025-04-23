What you need to know

Rumors now claim Samsung is not only working on One UI 8, but also an "8.5" update.

This version could bring large improvements to its next flagship trio in 2026.

Other rumors say One UI 8 (Android 16) might offer several foldable-focused updates for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 this summer.

Samsung allegedly started testing One UI 8 earlier in March; however, rumors are not in sync about when users could see it launch.

Rumors suggest Samsung is not only looking ahead to its next major OS update, but it could come with even more substantial elements later on.

The latest "exclusive" rumors stem from a SammyPolice post, which alleges what Samsung could do with One UI 8 and a potential 8.5 patch (via Digital Trends). For the former, the publication claims Samsung's One UI 8 upgrade could debut on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 come launch this summer. While the software has previously been rumored to arrive "earlier than expected," the post adds there's an underlying focus on foldables.

Supposedly, One UI 8 will deliver multitasking "optimizations" for foldables and "redesigned" widgets.

This is also the first time we're hearing of a suspected "One UI 8.5," but the publication claims its evidence is solid. It states that after analyzing "Samsung's system components," it came across a reference to One UI 8.5 alongside the base iteration.

Speculation says One UI 8.5 could bring a more notable upgrade for Samsung's devices as it seemingly forgoes any potential "8.1" or "8.1.1" updates. If true, this would be a return to a software release unseen since One UI 2.5 in 2020/2021.

Samsung's messy One UI History

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Aside from the massive One UI 7 delays we've been subjected to, rumors of One UI 8's surprise appearance started in early March. It was theorized that Samsung could skip any potential One UI 7 (minor) updates, like a 7.1 patch, and jump right into its next major iteration. These rumors were reportedly bolstered later that month when evidence of Samsung's internal testing was found.

Evidence for that discovery was a Galaxy S25 running the supposed next major release. It showed up on Geekbench, and its software showed Android 16, which makes sense considering the rumors speak of One UI 8.

It seems that Samsung is attempting to fast-track its next One UI update on account of Google doing the same. The software achieved its "Platform Stability" milestone in mid-March, and two days ago, the company dropped Beta 4. Google is sticking to its planned Q2 2025 release window, meaning we'll have between April and June for it to drop. However, signs seemingly point toward June, so we'll have to wait and see.

When it comes to One UI 8, the current line of rumors suggests we might see it on the next 2025 foldables. That points us toward July and August at the latest. However, some rumors think an "early fall" launch could suit it. Take these rumors with a grain of salt for now.