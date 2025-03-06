Rumors claim Samsung could jump into One UI 8 right after One UI 7

What you need to know

Surprising rumors claim Samsung is interested in rolling out its Android 16-based software, One UI 8, much earlier this year.

A tipster on X states the company "will not" do incremental updates like "One UI 7.1" or a "One UI 7.1.1."

One UI 7 has been met with incredible delays since the fall of 2024; however, Samsung states it should rollout officially in April.

Android 16 is also expected to debut much earlier this year from Google, perhaps in Q2 2025.

Don't think anyone had this on their bingo card; rumors claim Samsung's Android 16-based update could rollout soon after its (delayed) Android 15 upgrade.

The rumor was posted on X by prominent tipster IceUniverse, claiming Samsung's One UI 8 update could rollout much sooner this year (via Pocket-lint). The Korean OEM typically launches its major Android upgrade toward the fall, sometime after Google releases it.

However, the tipster states we might see a rush order in for One UI 8 as Samsung skips the in-between updates for One UI 7.

IceUniverse states Galaxy users might not see a "One UI 7.1" or "One UI 7.1.1" this year, like we have with One UI 6 throughout 2024. Unfortunately, rumors end there as the tipster doesn't purport a potential timeline for a One UI 8 (Android 16) launch for Galaxy devices.

The next version of One UI 7.0 is One UI 8.0, there is no One UI 7.1 and 7.1.1March 3, 2025

There's no hiding the fact that One UI 7 has been continuously hit with delays since last year. Just as Galaxy users thought they were in the clear, another one was reported in February — which then came true later that month. Samsung rolled out One UI 7 Beta 5 quickly after Beta 4, packed with a few bug fixes and solutions for crashes. The software was delayed (again) in February due to a display issue with a screen optimization mode.

Fast-forward to March and the company announced its major One UI 7 (Android 15) update should arrive officially in April for eligible devices.

Things become interesting here as, according to Samsung, it will begin a beta program for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, Galaxy S23 series, and Galaxy Tab S10 series in March. Hopefully, these devices won't see as many delays, especially when you factor in what rumors suggest today.

Another point to consider is Google is working to release Android 16 much quicker in 2025 than it has previously. Android 16 Beta 2 rolled out in February, which was pretty on track for Google's set schedule this year. The company is interested in launching the next software in Q2 2025, urging our eyes toward an April and June timeframe.

It seems like Samsung is trying to rush One UI 8 because of this — for competition and user postivity, no doubt. We'll have to wait and see what happens with One UI 7 first, though.