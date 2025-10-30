What you need to know

Samsung Internet has launched in beta for PC users, and the company states users can get in with Windows 11 and 10 computers today (Oct 30).

The browser brings Samsung Pass for autofill credentials across mobile and PC, as well as notable AI features, like Browsing Assist.

Security is also a major player, as Samsung introduced "smart anti-tracking" to help protect users from unwanted trackers and more.

Samsung announced this morning (Oct 30) that it's bringing its browser to PCs, as it looks to expand the Galaxy for seamless scrolling across the web.

The company announced that the Samsung Internet browser, which you'd typically find on Galaxy phones and tablets, is now rolling out in beta for PCs. This "richer" experience Samsung highlights is brought in part by its recent AI enhancements. Samsung Internet's "ambient" AI is said to be "integrated" with the user, much like what you'd find on your handheld device.

The browser's AI can be personalized to ensure that your specific browsing behavior remains unique to you.

Aside from this, Samsung touts two major gamechangers with its Internet browser's PC beta: full Galaxy integration and security. Starting with the former, users can synchronize their browsing history, bookmarks, and more between their PC and mobile devices. Through Samsung Pass, your autofilled credentials are right there when you need them. Additionally, those AI features, like Browsing Assist, bring webpage translations and summaries.

Users can also begin browsing a page on their phone and then quickly pick it up on their PC.

Elsewhere, Samsung highlights "smart anti-tracking." The browser's PC beta brings a feature that "helps block third-party web tracker attempts to collect personal information." The included Privacy Dashboard reportedly gives users a bird's eye view of their online defenses.

Connecting the Galaxy, like Constellations

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you're looking to connect your Samsung Internet browsing across devices, you must sign in to your Samsung account beforehand. Beginning today (Oct 30), the post states the Samsung Internet on PC beta is rolling out for Windows 11 and 10 computers in the U.S. and South Korea. The official beta program sign-up page is live right now, so you can hop in.

Samsung states that it plans to bring this beta to more areas in the future.

When we started getting our hands on the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung's AI features were a pretty unavoidable highlight, namely because of their privacy. Browsing Assist was among those standouts, as the feature in Samsung Internet could summarize webpages for you in a blink, getting you the info you need faster. However, another key detail was that Galaxy S25 users could have their phone conduct its AI processes completely on-device, instead of reaching for the cloud.

It's a route that would be nice if Google and Apple made, too, but at least there's one option out there with a choice. Essentially, many of the company's "Assist" features can run entirely on-device, but if you're looking for help with your photos, that'll leave your phone looking for help.