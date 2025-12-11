Samsung Health is scrapping a big batch of its older, downloadable fitness programs as it preps a redesigned app rollout.

Any workout content uploaded before December 31, 2022, will be deleted in a major data cleanup.

Your real-time streaming workouts are safe and will remain accessible.

Samsung Health is about to lose a chunk of its built-in wellness content services. Several long-running fitness programs are being pulled as Samsung prepares to roll out a new version of the app.

As first spotted by SamMobile, the tech giant is releasing a new update this December that not only adds features but also removes some existing ones. The company has started notifying Samsung Health users that specific content within the Fitness tab is on the chopping block.

The company hasn’t offered a warm explanation, but the move aligns with Samsung’s gradual pivot toward streamlined Health integrations across Galaxy phones and Galaxy Watches, as well as upcoming AI-driven features.

As a result, most of the content being removed is older material and downloadable files. Notices to users say the new Samsung Health app, coming this month, will stop offering "programs offered through downloads" in the Fitness Program section.

Also, any programs uploaded before December 31, 2022, will be removed from the service. This points to a major cleanup, as Samsung clears out old data to make space for new, likely cloud-based features.

Don’t worry about losing all your favorite routines. The notice makes it clear that content available for real-time streaming will stay. If you use the newer streaming classes from Samsung’s partners, those will still be there.

Why this is happening now

This update is happening alongside the launch of One UI 8.5, Samsung’s latest software version. While some older fitness programs are going away, you’ll get new and more advanced tools in return.

Recent leaks suggest the new Samsung Health version will have advanced features, like improved weekly summaries as part of One UI 8.5 that give you better insights into your health trends instead of just showing raw data.

If you are still using an older version of the app, you might encounter errors when you try to access these deprecated programs after the server-side switch flips. The update is slated for a December release, which means the clock is ticking right now.